Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, mattel

The Saja Boys Arrive at Mattel with Mystery from KPop Demon Hunters

Mattel is ready to crack some Soda Pop as it debuts a new KPop Demon Hunters action figure inspired by the Saja Boys

Article Summary Mattel expands its KPop Demon Hunters 6.5-inch line with the Saja Boys, putting Mystery and his Soda Pop look center stage.

The KPop Demon Hunters Mystery figure includes two alternate face plates, swappable hands, a display stand, and more.

Mystery’s accessories include a Blueberry Soda can and Saja Boys light stick, matching the group’s hit song Soda Pop.

Mattel’s KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys figures are up for pre-order now at $22.99, with a late July 2026 release date.

Mattel continues to expand its KPop Demon Hunters 6.5" action figure line with the arrival of the Saja Boys! That is right, move over HUNTR/X, it is time for the Saja Boys to officially step forward, and this time all eyes are on Mystery, the quiet heartthrob of the group. Mystery is another demon who has taken to the human world to steal HUNTR/X's fans, and with hits like Soda Pop, they are doing just that. Now, Mattel is bringing this heartthrob boy band to life with a brand new set of fully articulated action figures that fans will surely want to get their hands on.

Featured in his Soda Pop outfit, KPop Demon Hunters Mystery comes with two extra interchangeable face plates and a nice set of swappable hands. Like the rest of the Saja Boys, Mattel has given him themed accessories, including his signature Blueberry Soda can, an official Saja Boys light stick, and a display stand. Be sure to add Abby, Jinu, Romance, and Baby to your collection to fully bring the Saja Boys experience to your growing KPop display. Pre-orders, which are already live for Mattel's KPop Demon Hunters: Saja Boys action figures for $22.99 with a late July 2026 release date.

KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys Mystery "Soda Pop" Action Figure

"From Mattel comes the Mystery action figure from the popular animated film, KPop Demon Hunters! This 6.5-inch figure is highly detailed and has multiple points of articulation. Add this Mystery figure to your collection! Other figures shown not included (sold separately)."

Product Features

6.5 inches (16.51cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the KPop Demon Hunters franchise

Highly detailed

Multiple points of articulation

Box Contents

Mystery figure

2 Alternate heads

5 Pairs of hands

Saja Boys lightstick

Saja Boys soda pop can

Figure base

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