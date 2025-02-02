Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: disney, iron studios, mickey mouse

The Sorcerer's Apprentice Arrives with Iron Studios New Disney Statue

Iron Studios is back with a brand new assortment of collectible Art Scale statues for 2025 including Fantasia with Sorcerer Mickey

Iron Studios is back with a new set of statues for 2025, including a new Disney statue as Mickey Mouse embraces the magic. Disney's 1940 animated classic The Sorcerer's Apprentice is one of the more popular cartoons from Fantasia. This film blended classical music with stunning animation, including the debut of Mickey Mouse's more famous role. Inspired by the 1797 poem from Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, this segment featured Mickey as a young apprentice to the powerful sorcerer Yen Sid. Set to Paul Dukas's symphonic poem, the story tells the story of Mickey, who sneaks a peek at his master's spell book, unleashing magical brooms to help him with his chores.

However, after a quick nap, things get a little out of hand for Mickey Mouse, and now Iron Studios is capturing this magical moment with a new Disney 1/10 Art Scale statue. The Sorcerer's Apprentice lives on with this 11.2" tall statue showing Mickey in his apprentice robe, the magic hat, and riding on a spell book. Tons of detail was poured into this statue, making it a real treat for any Fantasia fan. Sorcerer Mickey is priced at $399.99; pre-orders are already live through the Iron Online Store with a Q3 2025 release.

Disney Fantasia Sorcerer Mickey 1/10 Deluxe Art Scale

"In the 1940 animated film Fantasia, anthology that combines various stories with classical music masterpieces, "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" tells the tale of Mickey taking the lazy shortcut, abandoning his apprentice duties to stealthily use the Sorcerer's hat to make his water-carrying task easier. As the orchestra's crescendo builds, we witness the chaos caused by Mickey's actions. In one of the most tense moments of the animation, as the room fills with water, Mickey grabs onto the Sorcerer's massive grimoire, using it as a makeshift raft to keep from drowning."

"The film was later updated in 2000, featuring new animation sequences and the re-release of "The Sorcerer's Apprentice", showcasing once again the world's most famous and beloved mouse. This statue immortalizes one of the most iconic moments from the sequence, depicting Mickey clinging to the Sorcerer's grimoire as a wave sweeps him away."

