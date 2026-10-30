Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The Superman of Earth-2 Flies In with New McFarlane Toys Figure

The DC Multiverse toy line may be winding down, but McFarlane Toys is still debuting a new DC Multiverse Collector Edition figure

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils Superman Earth-2 Val-Zod as a new DC Multiverse Collector Edition 7-inch figure.

Val-Zod, the New 52 Earth-2 Superman, brings his Kryptonian powers and pacifist legacy to the line.

The Superman figure features Val-Zod’s blue suit, soft goods white cape, extra hands, display base, and art card.

Superman Earth-2 pre-orders are live now for $34.99, with a December 2026 release and Platinum chase variant.

A different Man of Steel is preparing to protect Earth-2 as McFarlane Toys debuts another DC Multiverse Collector Edition with Superman (Earth-2). Introduced during DC Comics' New 52 era, Val-Zod first appeared in Earth-2 #19 back in 2014. Val is a Kryptonian survivor raised with a strong belief in pacifism, and would eventually overcome his fears to take up the Superman mantle and defend his world. His powers are similar to those of other Kryptonians, including super strength, flight, and incredible durability. Now, this Earth-2 hero is stepping into the DC Multiverse with a brand new DC Collector Edition release that stands roughly 7 inches tall.

McFarlane Toys has faithfully recreated Val-Zod's distinctive Earth-2 blue costume, complete with his signature soft goods white cape. As for accessories, Val will come with just a pair of swappable hands, a display base, and a collectible art card. Val-Zod's arrival in the DC Multiverse will give collectors a chance to explore a lesser-known chapter of Superman's legacy, despite the toy line coming to an end. Collectors will also want to be on the lookout for Earth-2 Superman's Platinum Edition chase variant, which features an alternate color scheme. Pre-orders are already live online for $34.99, and he is set to arrive in December 2026.

Superman (Earth 2) McFarlane Collector Edition 7" Figure

"Real name: Val-Zod. Val-Zod is one of the last Kryptonians of his universe and the second to use the mantle of Superman."

Incredibly detailed 7in scale figures based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 2 extra hands and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

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