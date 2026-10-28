Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: BigBadWorkshop, The Tick

The Tick: LongBox Heroes: Prestige Continues with Multiple Santa

BigBadWorkShop's The Tick Multiple Santa action figure joins the LongBox Heroes: Prestige line with 1:12 scale detail, and accessories

Article Summary BigBadWorkShop expands The Tick LongBox Heroes: Prestige line with Multiple Santa, inspired by The Tick #12.

The Tick Multiple Santa stands 6 inches tall in 1:12 scale with 20-plus points of articulation for dynamic posing.

Accessories include extra hands, shotgun, bat, money bags, dynamite, snowballs, and a smashed present.

Pre-orders are live at BigBadToyStore for $39.99, with The Tick figure wave expected to ship in Q3 2027.

BigBadWorkShop is back and now digging into the stranger corners of Ben Edlund's The Tick with a new Multiple Santa figure for its LongBox Heroes: Prestige line. Multiple Santa appeared in The Tick #12 in May 1993, bringing another dose of the series' offbeat humor and bizarre characters to its comic book universe. Now, this unusual holiday-themed character is getting the collectible treatment, giving fans a chance to add one of the series' more unconventional figures to their shelves.

The Multiple Santa figure stands at 6" tall and features over 20 points of articulation. For accessories, he will come with a pair of hands, a shotgun, a baseball bat, two money bags, four money bag tops, two sticks of dynamite, a stack of snowballs, and a smashed present. Multiple Santa is available to pre-order right now from BigBadToyStore for $39.99; the figure is expected to arrive in Q3 2027. Collectors can check out the Multiple Santa figure here and check out the rest of the LongBox Heroes: Prestige Wave 2 lineup. Be sure to keep up to date with the BigBadWorkShop The Tick LongBox Heroes campaign to add others like Arthur, Chairhead, and more to your collection

The Tick: Longbox Heroes Prestige Multiple Santa

"EVILDOERS, BEWARE! The world of The Tick has arrived in glorious 1:12 scale as part of LongBox Heroes Prestige! Based on Ben Edlund's legendary comic book universe, this action figure collection brings the larger-than-life heroes, villains, and unforgettable characters of The Tick to life like never before."

"Each fully articulated figure captures the outrageous personalities, over-the-top action, and unmistakable humor that have made The Tick a fan favorite. From crime-fighting heroes to world-conquering villains and everyone in between, these larger-than-life characters are ready to bring the outrageous world of The Tick to your collection. DESTINY AWAITS! Collect the heroes, villains, and other uniquely obscure characters from The Tick comics. Build your own 1:12 scale super-powered universe with LongBox Heroes Prestige."

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