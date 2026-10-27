Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: BigBadWorkshop, The Tick

The Tick LongBox Heroes Prestige Wave 2 Expands with Arthur

BigBadWorkShop is expanding The Tick's LongBox Heroes: Prestige line with new heroes and villains, including the arrival of Arthur

Article Summary BigBadWorkShop expands The Tick LongBox Heroes: Prestige Wave 2 with Arthur joining the growing 1/12 scale lineup.

The Tick’s loyal partner Arthur gets over 20 points of articulation plus a coffee cup, briefcase, and file folder.

Wave 2 also teases The Tick villains Chairface Chippendale and Barry Hubris, with more comic foes on the way.

Arthur is up for pre-order now via BigBadLaunchPad, with founder pricing for The Tick figure starting at $39.99.

The outrageous world of Ben Edlund's The Tick is growing as BigBadWorkShop launches Wave 2 of its LongBox Heroes: Prestige action figure line. Building on the first wave, this new assortment brings more of the comic series' unforgettable heroes and villains into 1/12 scale, including the debut of The Tick's heroic "sidekick", Arthur. Arthur has long served as The Tick's loyal partner, helping balance the blue hero's over-the-top personality with a more cautious approach to crime-fighting. These two heroes are preparing for the arrival of Chairface Chippendale and Barry Hubris, who are both ready to create a new crime wave in the city.

The Tick's Arthur features over 20 points of articulation and the perfect amount of comic-inspired detailing. Arthur includes alternative parts and everyday accessories, such as a coffee cup, briefcase, and file folder. Due to the impressive pre-orders, more villains are on the way, including Multiple Santa and a two-pack featuring The Terror and Man-Eating Cow. Be sure to be on the lookout for the Hedge Ninja as another addition to the campaign. Arthur is available for pre-order now through BigBadToyStore's BigBadLaunchPad, with founder pricing starting at $39.99 per figure.

The Tick Longbox Heroes Prestige: Arthur 1/12

"EVILDOERS, BEWARE! The world of The Tick has arrived in glorious 1:12 scale as part of LongBox Heroes Prestige! Based on Ben Edlund's legendary comic book universe, this action figure collection brings the larger-than-life heroes, villains, and unforgettable characters of The Tick to life like never before."

"Each fully articulated figure captures the outrageous personalities, over-the-top action, and unmistakable humor that have made The Tick a fan favorite. From crime-fighting heroes to world-conquering villains and everyone in between, these larger-than-life characters are ready to bring the outrageous world of The Tick to your collection. DESTINY AWAITS! Collect the heroes, villains, and other uniquely obscure characters from The Tick comics. Build your own 1:12 scale super-powered universe with LongBox Heroes Prestige."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!