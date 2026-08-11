Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: lego, x-files

The Truth Arrives as LEGO Ideas Opens the X-Files with New Set

Get ready to clear some shelf space — the LEGO Ideas X-Files set is here: a 1,478-piece build recreating Mulder’s office and an alien encounter, with 8 minifigures and plenty of Easter eggs.

Article Summary LEGO Ideas opens The X-Files with a 1,478-piece set recreating Fox Mulder’s office and a dramatic alien encounter.

The X-Files LEGO set includes 8 minifigures, from Mulder and Scully to Skinner, Mr. X, Krycek, and Flukeman.

Builders can separate the office and UFO scenes for two display options packed with The X-Files Easter Eggs.

LEGO’s new X-Files set is available now for $199.99, with a Scully’s Lab gift-with-purchase offered for fans.

The truth is out there as LEGO debuts another impressive LEGO Ideas set as they step into the world of The X-Files. The legendary '90s TV show is now coming to life in brick form with an impressive 1,478-piece set that will stand at 12 inches tall. This set is packed with fun Easter Eggs from The X-Files series, as fans get to build a detailed recreation of Fox Mulder's office. But that is not all, as LEGO was sure also to recreate first contact with a delightful alien encounter displayed on top.

Eight minifigures will be included, with Fox Mulder, Dana Scully, Walter Skinner, and Mr. X. LEGO was sure to include some of the darker side of The X-Files with Alex Krycek, Carl Busch, the Flukeman, and the Gray Alien. Collectors can separate the office and UFO displays to create two unique X-Files displays. Be sure to snag the X-Files Scully's Lab gift-with-purchase while you can. It is LEGO Ideas sets like this that really showcase the creativity of LEGO fans, and it is amazing to see their ideas coming to life. The LEGO Ideas X-Files set is already available for purchase on the LEGO Store for $199.99.

LEGO Ideas X-Files

"The truth is out there – relive The X-Files drama with this model building kit (21369). The original design for this set was created by a Fan Designer and voted for by LEGO® fans, winning the LEGO Ideas '90s Nostalgia Challenge. It combines a detailed recreation of Fox Mulder's office with an iconic alien arrival scene, making it a striking piece of UFO-themed decor. Explore an office packed with authentic details."

"Place the UFO model on the transparent pole as if it is hovering above the woodland. Display the forest scene separately and remove the office's desk section to check out the interior details. Bring The X-Files set to life with 8 minifigures, including Mulder, Dana Scully and Mr. X. This set makes a great sci-fi gift idea for adult fans and collectors of X-Files merchandise.Set contains 1,478 pieces."

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