Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, Epic H.A.C.K.S.

The Vampiron Secret Service Joins Boss Fight Studio's Epic H.A.C.K.S.

Boss Fight Studio is back with a brand new selection of original 1/12 action figures as part of their ongoing Epic H.A.C.K.S. line

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio expands Epic H.A.C.K.S. with Mercy Zaleska: Vampiron Secret Service, a new original 1/12 figure.

Mercy brings centuries of experience as founder of the Vampiron Secret Service, protecting her people across settled worlds.

The Epic H.A.C.K.S. figure features 30+ articulation points, plus a jetpack, blasters, helmet, alternate head, and hands.

Mercy Zaleska is up for pre-order now at $39.99, with Boss Fight Studio targeting a Q3 2027 release window.

Originally, it was hard to come by, but toy lines like Savage Crucible, Plunderlings, and Mythic Legions keep it alive. Boss Fight Studio also continues to expand its original 1/12 Epic H.A.C.K.S. lineup with Mercy Zaleska: Vampiron Secret Service! This agent is more than a hired gun, with centuries of experience behind her. She founded the Vampiron Secret Service to protect her people from threats before they could strike, and now she's ready to join your collection.

This brand-new Epic H.A.C.K.S. release is a fully articulated figure with more than 30 points of articulation and features a nice set of swappable accessories. This will consist of a jetpack, a communication device, a blood blaster, and a laser blaster for some fun space espionage. Boss Fight Studio also included a removable space helmet and an alternate head, which will help the army build this fun vampiric space squad. Epic H.A.C.K.S. continues to impress with a fun release that has vampires, space travel, and secret-agent action all rolled into one. Priced at $39.99, Mercy Zaleska is currently available for pre-order, with an estimated Q3 2027 release.

Epic H.A.C.K.S. – Mercy Zaleska: Vampiron Secret Service

"Epic H.A.C.K.S. is a 1/12 scale action figure line with 30+ points of articulation and tons of interchangeable parts! Core Wave 2 consists of four incredible heroes and villains from throughout the time stream. Each can be customized with other Epic H.A.C.K.S. products to HACK your collection!"

"Mercy founded the Vampiron Secret Service to stop threats to her people before they strike. With centuries of experience and agents spread across the settled worlds, Mercy is always one step ahead of her enemies. Fully articulated figure includes jetpack, communication device, blood blaster, laser blaster, space helmet, helmet harness, set of alternate hands, alternate head."

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