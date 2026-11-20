Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Fallout, Threezero

The Wasteland Awaits with New Fallout's T-51 Vault-Tec Power Armor

threezero brings Fallout's iconic T-51 Vault-Tec Power Armor to life with a new 1/6 scale collectible featuring a Jet Pack, and much more.

Article Summary threezero unveils a Fallout 1/6 T-51 Vault-Tec Power Armor figure with classic blue-and-yellow armor and wasteland weathering.

The Fallout collectible stands 14.5 inches tall, features 35+ points of articulation, and removable magnetic armor parts.

Accessories include a new Jet Pack, LED light-up helmet, interchangeable unmasked head sculpt, and a heavy Mini Gun.

Fallout collectors can pre-order the T-51 Vault-Tec Power Armor from threezero now for $449 ahead of its Q2 2027 release.

Your armory is getting a serious upgrade as threezero returns to the world of Fallout with a brand new 1/6 scale Power Armor release. One of the most recognizable armor designs from the Fallout video game franchise, the T-51 is getting a fresh release with its classic blue-and-yellow Vault-Tec colors. Just like the previous threezero Power Armor releases, this T-51 features a detailed endoskeleton frame and removable armor pieces compatible with other threezero suits.

Standing an impressive 14.5 inches tall, this T-51 Power Armor features a detailed endoskeleton frame with over 35 points of articulation. The figure also includes magnetic armor pieces compatible with other threezero Fallout Power Armor figures. As expected, threezero did give the T-51 an LED light-up function, along with an interchangeable unmasked male head sculpt and a Mini Gun. Whether you're preparing for another trip through the wasteland or building your own Brotherhood of Steel display, this is one impressive addition to any Fallout collection. Pre-orders are already live through threezero for $449, with an expected Q2 2027 release date.

"From the highly-acclaimed Fallout video game franchise, threezero presents the 1/6 T-51 Vault-Tec Power Armor featuring a brand-new Jet Pack accessory! Standing approximately 36.8 cm (~14.5 inches) tall, the 1/6 Vault-Tec T-51 Power Armor features the classic blue and yellow color scheme refined with a detailed paint application and weathering effects to faithfully capture the authentic armor texture of the post-apocalyptic wasteland."

"The figure is built upon an endoskeleton frame with over 35 points of articulation and magnetic connection points, allowing for freely interchangeable armor pieces that are compatible with all other threezero Fallout 1/6 Power Armor figures. Equipped with the Jet Pack, it enables dynamic combat posing, including high-flying jumps, mid-air hovering, and high-ground tactical stances. The helmet features an LED light-up function to further enhance the overall playability, and additional accessories include an interchangeable male head sculpt and a Mini Gun."

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