Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, Epic H.A.C.K.S.

Therakles: Lion of Erebus Joins Boss Fight Studio's EPIC H.A.C.K.S.

Boss Fight Studio unveils Therakles: Lion of Erebus, a new EPIC H.A.C.K.S. 1/12 scale figure with 30+ articulation points and a wired cape.

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio adds Therakles: Lion of Erebus to EPIC H.A.C.K.S. as a deluxe 1/12 scale Spartan warrior.

The EPIC H.A.C.K.S. Therakles figure features 30+ articulation points, premium deco, and a wired soft-goods cape.

Accessories include alternate head and hands, two removable helmets, shield, spear, and xiphos sword with sheath.

Priced at $49.99, EPIC H.A.C.K.S. Deluxe Therakles: Lion of Erebus is up for preorder now for Q3 2027 release.

A legendary Spartan warrior has returned from the underworld as Boss Fight Studio expands its EPIC H.A.C.K.S. lineup once more. Make some room for Therakles: Lion of Erebus, a brand-new 1/12 figure featuring an impressive sculpt and over 30 points of articulation. Therakles was once a mighty captain who fell in battle against the Messenians. However, he was offered a second chance at life through a mysterious divine bargain, transforming him into a powerful celestial warrior.

Now, divine blood coats his weapons and armor, making him a deadly hero or villain for any EPIC H.A.C.K.S. collection. The Lion of Erebus comes equipped with a posable soft-goods cape featuring a fur collar and sewn-in bendable wire. As for weapons, Boss Fight Studio included swappable hands, a secondary head, removable helmets, a xiphos sword with sheath, spear, and a shield. The EPIC H.A.C.K.S. Deluxe Therakles: Lion of Erebus is priced at $49.99, with preorders available now through Boss Fight Studio with a Q3 2027 release.

Epic H.A.C.K.S. Deluxe 1:12 – Therakles: Lion of Erebus

"Epic H.A.C.K.S. is a 1/12 scale action figure line with 30+ points of articulation and tons of interchangeable parts! Each figure can be customized with other Epic H.A.C.K.S. products to HACK your collection! Once a proud and mighty Captain, Therakles served Sparta valiantly until the day he died at the hands of the Messenians. Instead of his end, he found himself shrouded by absolute darkness at the foot of a primordial altar."

"A voice spoke to him, offering a deal: rebirth and power for unwavering loyalty. Divine blood now coats his weapons and armor, granting him the crushing might, silent grace, and lethal instincts of a celestial lion stalking its prey. Fully articulated figure includes premium decoration, posable soft goods cape with a fur collar and sewn-in bendable wire, shield, xiphos sword, spear, two sets of alternate hands, one alternate head, commander helmet, and infantry helmet."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!