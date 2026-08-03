Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Things Get Explosive with Hasbro's Star Wars Thermal Detonator Replica

Hasbro is releasing a detailed Star Wars Thermal Detonator replica with lights and sound. Pre-orders begin Aug 27 on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers for $42.99; release scheduled Fall 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils its first Star Wars artifact replica at SDCC 2026 with The Black Series Thermal Detonator.

The Star Wars Thermal Detonator replica recreates Leia’s Boushh disguise weapon from Return of the Jedi.

Electronic lights, explosion sound FX, and standard or Droid Popper modes bring this Star Wars prop to life.

Priced at $42.99, the Black Series collectible goes up for pre-order August 27 before a Fall 2026 release.

Hasbro has done an incredible job bringing Star Wars props to life through its growing line of electronic helmets and Force FX Elite lightsabers. Now, the company is expanding into a brand-new category with its first Star Wars artifact replica: the iconic Thermal Detonator. The Thermal Detonator is one of the most recognizable explosives in the Star Wars galaxy. Though small in size, it packs devastating power and has been used by smugglers, Rebels, Imperials, bounty hunters, and criminals alike.

This iconic Star Wars artifact made its most memorable appearance in Return of the Jedi, when Princess Leia, disguised as Boushh. She used a Thermal Detonator to threaten Jabba the Hutt in an attempt to rescue Han Solo. Now, fans can add this legendary prop to their own collection. The replica features realistic weathered paintwork, along with electronic lighting and sound effects. A button at the top lets collectors switch between standard and "Droid Popper" modes and activate explosion sound effects. Pre-orders are scheduled to go live on August 27 through Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers for $42.99, with a Fall 2026 release planned.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Thermal Detonator Replica

"(HASBRO | Ages 14 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $42.99 |Pre-order on August 27 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026). Reimagine iconic scenes from the STAR WARS saga — and create your own — with THE BLACK SERIES roleplay items! This collectible THE BLACK SERIES item is detailed to look like the thermal detonator from the classic original trilogy film."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES roleplay items make impressive additions to any STAR WARS adult costume collection. Long press of the top button switches detonator between standard and "droid popper" modes. You can toss the armed detonator to trigger an explosion sound FX sequence. 3x 1.5v LR41 button cell batteries required (not included). Detailed deco is based on the moment in the film when Princess Leia Organa, disguised as bounty hunter Boushh, reveals the weapon in Jabba the Hutt's palace. "

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