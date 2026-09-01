Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: halloween, RSVLTS

Things Get Spooky with The RSVLTS Halloween Collection 2026

RSVLTS is already getting prepared for the Halloween season with a brand new original collection of button-downs

Article Summary RSVLTS unveils its Halloween Collection 2026 with five original button-downs packed with spooky style and seasonal flair.

New Halloween shirt designs include Apothescary, Tat’s Spooky, Vintage Haunts, Trouble Bubblin’, and Tiki Terror Lounge.

Each Halloween button-down is made with RSVLTS’ KUNUFLEX material and comes in unisex, women’s, youth, and preschool sizes.

The Halloween collection is live now at RSVLTS, with adult shirts at $70, youth styles at $45, and preschool sizes at $39.

Halloween gets a stylish new twist from RSVLTS' latest collection, which brings together a spooky assortment of playful designs for collectors, horror fans, and anyone looking to add some seasonal flair to their wardrobe. The new and original collection features RSVLTS' signature KUNUFLEX™ material, giving each piece the comfortable, flexible feel the brand is known for. There's something for nearly every family member, with five RSVLTS Original Halloween designs offered across classic unisex sizing, women's styles, youth sizing, and preschooler sizing.

Kicking off this lineup of colorful Halloween-inspired button-downs is "Apothescary", which leans into the mysterious world of potions and creepy curiosities. You're crafting a love potion or something more sinister, RSVLTS has you covered with Dragon Scales, Eye of Newt, and even Snake Venom for this haunted shirt. Up next is "Tat's Spooky" which delivers a fun tattoo-inspired take on Halloween, while "Vintage Haunts" embraces a retro supernatural aesthetic, with both featuring plenty of classic spooky elements with ghosts, pumpkins, and more!

The fun does not end there, as RSVLTS has also hosted a monster mash, with iconic monsters stepping into the spotlight. "Trouble Bubblin' playful design that captures the mischievous spirit of iconic monsters like Frankenstein's Monsters, a Werewolf, and some Spooky Skeleton. The Halloween fun gets even louder here with the eye-popping and colorful "Tiki Terror Lounge button-down. This beauty is packed with some iconic monsters having the time of their undead lives with a dash of tropical vibes that any ghoul will appreciate.

All five designs are available in classic unisex, women's, youth, and preschooler styles and sizing, giving fans plenty of ways to build their own spooky collection. For collectors ready to add these seasonal pieces to their closets, each adult button-down shirt retails for $70, while youth versions are priced at $45 and preschooler sizes come in at $39. As always, Roosevelt's has knocked there and newest Originals Halloween collection for 2026 out of the graveyard and the entire drop is already live right now on RSVLTS.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!