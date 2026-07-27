Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged:

Thor Brings the Thunder with New Avengers: Doomsday Marvel Legends

Hasbro has unveiled a new Avengers: Doomsday Marvel Legends Thor figure based on Chris Hemsworth’s look, featuring Stormbreaker and Mjolnir — available for pre-order July 27 on Hasbro Pulse; ships Fall 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a new Avengers: Doomsday Marvel Legends Thor figure after San Diego Comic-Con 2026 and the first trailer debut.

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor returns in Avengers: Doomsday, wielding both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker for his next MCU battle.

The Marvel Legends Thor includes two photo-real Chris Hemsworth head sculpts, premium articulation, and 3 accessories.

Avengers: Doomsday Thor pre-orders open July 27 for $27.99 on Hasbro Pulse, with the Marvel Legends figure due Fall 2026.

The first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has finally arrived, teasing one of the biggest crossover events in Marvel Studios history. As the Multiverse faces its greatest threat yet, familiar heroes, including Thor, will once again answer the call. Fans last saw the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder, and now Chris Hemsworth returns to wield both Stormbreaker and Mjolnir in Avengers: Doomsday. To celebrate his return, Hasbro has unveiled a brand-new Marvel Legends figure based on the character's latest cinematic appearance.

The release includes two photo-real head sculpts inspired by Chris Hemsworth, allowing collectors to display Thor with different looks from the film. He also comes equipped with both Stormbreaker and Mjolnir, making this one of the most impressive MCU Thor releases in the Marvel Legends line. Whether Thor can stand against the power of Doctor Doom remains to be seen. Still, collectors can bring the God of Thunder home when pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Avengers: Doomsday Thor figure go live today through Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers for $27.99. The figure is scheduled for a Fall 2026 release alongside the rest of the wave.

MARVEL STUDIOS' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY THOR

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-order July 27 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026). Wielding both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker, the fierce warrior Thor Odinson is called back into action where he will take on his biggest adventure to date. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Thor action figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. The Thor figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories, including alternate head, enchanted Uru war-hammer Mjolnir, and dwarf-forged mystic ax Stormbreaker."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!