Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

Threezero Debuts New Transformers MDLX 1986 Movie Edition Megatron

Travel back to 80s with threezero as they have unveiled a brand new set of MDLX Transformers figures that brings the iconic 1986 film to life

Threezero continues its celebration of the 40th anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie with a new MDLX Movie Edition release featuring the ruthless Decepticon leader, Megatron. Standing roughly 7 inches tall, the figure features threezero's signature die-cast metal components, a durable plastic frame system, and an impressive range of articulation for dynamic posing. Inspired by his appearance in the 1986 animated film, this updated release features a revised color scheme, removes the swirl detailing from his chest, and includes a newly repainted Decepticon insignia for greater screen accuracy.

Megatron comes equipped with his iconic Fusion Cannon, a back-mounted cannon, and four pairs of interchangeable hands to recreate a variety of battle poses. Pre-orders are available now for $102.99, with the figure expected to arrive in early 2027. Be sure to keep an eye out for more Transformers 1987 Movie Edition fun, as Bumblebee and Optimus Prime will also be featured in this first wave. Roll Out!

Transformers MDLX Megatron (1986 Movie Edition)

"threezero is proud to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the absolutely incredible The Transformers: The Movie with our MDLX 1986 Movie Edition collectible series articulated figures! This series features a lineup of The Transformers: The Movie characters with paint schemes inspired by the cult-classic animated film. In this release, MDLX Megatron (1986 Movie Edition) removes the swirl pattern on the chest, and the deception symbol has also been repainted in an animated purple finish to match with the character details in the film."

"The Transformers MDLX line is redesigned by threezero Art Director Kelvin Sau. Standing at approximately 7" (18 cm) tall, MDLX Megatron (1986 Movie Edition) features die-cast zinc alloy and engineering-grade plastic frame system. With approximately 45 points of articulation, it delivers high articulation and exceptional structural durability. Accessories include one fusion cannon, one back cannon, and four sets of interchangeable hands."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!