Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: iron man, marvel, Threezero

threezero Exits the Cave with New Marvel DLX Iron Man Mark 1 Figure

Build up your Hall of Armor collection with a true MCU Classic as they debut their new DLX Iron Man Mark 1 Figure

Article Summary Threezero debuts its Marvel DLX Iron Man Mark 1, bringing Tony Stark’s original MCU armor to life in 1/12 scale.

The Iron Man Mark 1 stands 6.8 inches tall, features die-cast parts, 44 points of articulation, and LED arc reactor lights.

Weathered armor details, interchangeable hands, a left-arm missile, and blast effects capture Iron Man’s iconic cave escape.

Marvel collectors can expect the DLX Iron Man Mark 1 to arrive in Q2 2027 for $110, with pre-orders opening soon.

Threezero is returning to the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they debut their latest Iron Man DX figure. Coming to life from the first Iron Man film, the Mark I has been beautifully recreated in 1/12 scale and stands at 6.8 inches tall. This line of DX figures features die-cast elements, allowing for a more realistic design and an enhanced range of articulation. Coming with 44 points of articulation, the Iron Man Mark I armor is beautifully recreated from the first film, featuring weathered details and an arc reactor with LED lighting.

Not many accessories are included, but threezero has added a missile for the left arm, as well as firing effects for each hand to recreate his escape from the cave. If you are continuing to build up your Marvel Studios Hall of Armor collection from Hot Toys, then this figure will be a must-have for your growing collection. Pre-orders are not live yet, but they are expected to go live soon on the threezero store for $110, with a Q2 2027 release.

"From Marvel Studios' The Infinity Saga, threezero introduces Tony Stark's very first Iron Man suit — DLX Iron Man Mark 1! Standing approximately 17.3 cm (~6.8 inches) tall, the DLX Iron Man Mark 1 is built on threezero's signature die-cast zinc alloy frame. With around 44 points of articulation, it supports a wide range of dynamic poses, offering more display options."

"The figure faithfully replicates the heavy gear forged by Tony Stark in the cave, with detailed weathering on both the armor and fabric suit. The Arc Reactor in the chest features LED lighting, adding a striking visual centerpiece to the figure. In addition to two sets of interchangeable hands, the DLX Iron Man Mark 1 includes a missile for the left arm and fire effects for the hands to recreate classic battle scenes."

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