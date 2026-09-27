Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: mega man, Threezero

Threezero Unveils New Die-Cast Mega Man MDLX Figure: Bass

Threezero is expanding its die-cast Mega Man MDLX line with Bass, a new MDLX figure standing about 4 inches tall.

Article Summary Threezero expands its Mega Man MDLX line with Bass, Dr. Wily’s rival robot, in a die-cast 1/12 scale figure.

The Mega Man Bass figure stands about 4 inches tall and features roughly 34 points of articulation for dynamic poses.

Bass includes extra hands, a faceplate, Forte Buster arm cannon, and plasma effect parts, with a Special Edition available.

Pre-orders for the new Mega Man MDLX Bass figure are live now at Threezero for $52, with standard and special versions.

Threezero is back with a brand-new figure as they expand their Mega Man MDLX line with the arrival of Bass. Bass is a major rival and recurring character in the hit Capcom Mega Man video game series. He was created by Dr. Wily and designed to be a powerful combat robot capable of taking on the Blue Bomber himself. This iconic character is now coming to life with a brand-new MDLX figure featuring an internal frame with die-cast elements and standing roughly 4 inches tall.

Bass will have roughly 34 points of articulation and is beautifully crafted in his iconic armor straight from the game, showcasing that sleek black, gray, and yellow deco. As for accessories, Threezero has equipped him with a great selection, including a special faceplate, a variety of extra hands, an arm cannon, and a plasma projectile effect piece. Two versions of this character will be offered: a standard and a Special Edition, with the biggest difference being an additional modification to the blast effect. Pre-orders are already live for $52, and you can check him out on the threezero store right now.

Mega Man / Rockman MDLX Forte

"From the classic video game series Mega Man (also known as Rockman), threezero presents MDLX Forte—the specialized robot built by Dr. Wily to defeat Mega Man (Rockman)! Standing at approximately 10.2 cm (~4 inches) tall, MDLX Forte features an internal frame with die-cast metal parts and engineering plastic, for durability and structural integrity. With around 34 points of articulation, it provides excellent poseability and balance to recreate a wide range of combat stances and trademark shooting action."

"Forte's armor showcases a sleek black color scheme with striking yellow accents, exuding a powerful presence as Mega Man's rival. Paired with the iconic orange-and-black arched wings on his head, the design delivers a bold, aggressive silhouette. The figure comes equipped with his dedicated weapon, the Forte Buster, alongside a Two-shot Plasma Projectile Effect piece to replicate high-speed rapid-fire scenes."

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