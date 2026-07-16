Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: mega man, Threezero

Threezero Unveils New Mega Man MDLX Figure with the Ice Slasher Suit

Build up your growing Mega Man collection with a new MDLX release is on the way from threezero with Ice Slasher

Article Summary Threezero reveals the Mega Man MDLX Ice Slasher figure, inspired by the Blue Bomber’s icy special weapon upgrade.

The 4-inch Mega Man collectible features 34 points of articulation, die-cast parts, and magnets for display options.

Accessories include three faceplates, swappable hands, the Mega Buster, and an Ice Slasher effect piece.

Limited to 1,300 pieces, the Mega Man MDLX Ice Slasher debuts at SDCC 2026 before select overseas conventions.

Get ready to expand your Mega Man collection, as Threezero is back with a brand-new MDLX release. The Blue Bomber returns with his latest Special Weapon upgrade after defeating Ice Man, featuring the iconic Ice Slasher color scheme. This new MDLX Mega Man faithfully recreates his icy blue-and-white appearance from the classic game. Standing approximately 4" tall, the figure features 34 points of articulation, including die-cast elements, which will allow collectors to recreate dynamic action poses.

Accessories include three interchangeable faceplates, multiple swappable hands, the Mega Buster, and an Ice Slasher effect piece. Just like previous MDLX Mega Man releases, the figure features built-in magnets that let it attach to metal surfaces for even more display options. The MDLX Ice Slasher Mega Man is limited to just 1,300 pieces and will debut at San Diego Comic-Con before becoming available at other select overseas conventions. Be sure to check out some of threezero's other special weapon variants inspired by the classic game, with Fire Storm, Metal Blade, and Hyper Bomb designs.

Mega Man / Rockman MDLX (Ice Slasher)

"From the renowned and enduringly popular video game franchise Mega Man (also known as Rockman), threezero is proud to present the MDLX Mega Man / Rockman (Ice Slasher), recreating the color form Mega Man takes when acquiring the special weapon after defeating Ice Man!"

"Based on the series' retro design, this version features an icy-blue color scheme with snow-white paint applications. This fully-articulated collectible figure stands approximately 4" (~10.2 cm) tall and has approximately 34 points of articulation. Its body frame combines metal and engineered plastic parts, enhancing joint stability and providing a sturdy feel when posing and articulating the figure. The MDLX (Ice Slasher) is limited to 1300 pcs worldwide, and will first be available in limited quantities at SDCC 2026, ACGHK 2026, and Mecha Fest Osaka 2026."

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