Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

TMNT's Raphael Embraces the Dark with New Super7 Nightmare Figure

New limited-edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! figures are on the way from Super7 as the Nightmare Turtles arrive

Article Summary Super7 unveils a limited-edition TMNT Nightmare Raphael ULTIMATES! figure inspired by the 2003 cartoon episode “Hunted.”

This 7-inch Raphael figure features 19 points of articulation, eerie nightmare deco, and haunting sculpted details.

TMNT collectors get multiple accessories, including two nightmare heads, sais, spinning sais, and interchangeable hands.

Limited to 1,000 pieces, the Super7 exclusive TMNT Nightmare Raphael figure is available now for $65 while supplies last.

Super7 is not out of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game just yet, as they debut some eerie new limited-edition figures. Raphael's darker side is coming to life with a new Nightmare Turtles ULTIMATES! figure, inspired by the 2003 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon. This exclusive release takes inspiration from "Hunted," an episode that explores Leatherhead's worst fears in a truly unsettling dream. Even his sleep offers no escape, as the Turtles have been recreated as nightmares and are now coming to the real world. Raphael is ready to haunt your collection with a new Nightmare TMNT release from Super7 that is limited to only 1,000 pieces!

Nightmare Raphael features 19 points of articulation, a ghostly paint scheme and stands at 7 inches tall. Super7 made sure to give this dream some bite, as it features accessories like two nightmare heads, his iconic sais, two spinning sais, and a variety of swappable hands. The horrors of Leatherface's dream are already coming to life for $65 and are a Super7 exclusive, which is quite limited. Be sure to purchase yours while you can, along with the other brothers, to bring a TMNT Nightmare to life. Boo!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nightmare Turtles) Raphael

"You might need to sleep with the lights on. Raphael materializes as an exclusive ULTIMATES! Figure in nightmare form. Inspired by "Hunted" (season 3, episode 8) from the 2003 animated series, this 7" scale figure with 19 points of articulation is intricately sculpted. Scarily accurate paint details render this figure eerily reminiscent of Leatherhead's nightmare."

"Leatherhead the crocodile endured terrible torture at the hands of Agent Bishop, who made his temper worse. At night, he's haunted by the monster that lives within himself, even in his sleep, and the Turtles rise up against him in menacing form. Re-create this fan-favorite scene with this Raphael ULTIMATES! Figure, which comes with 2 nightmare head accessories (one with a tongue sticking out), 2 sai, 2 spinning sai, and multiple interchangeable hands. Complete your TMNT ULTIMATES! collection with something shell-shockingly awesome."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!