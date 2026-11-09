Posted in: Collectibles, Comics | Tagged: newlitg, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane Sells His Toys In The Daily LITG, 9th of November, 2026

Todd McFarlane selling a majority share of McFarlane Toys to venture capital was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again.

Todd McFarlane selling a majority share of McFarlane Toys to venture capital was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Weirdly, no other news sites apart from the Finance Bros seem to have covered it. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Todd McFarlane Sells Out in yesterday's Lying In The Gutters

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Bye Bye United Captains

LITG two years ago, A Horrific Future For Superman

LITG three years ago, The Nightmare Before Christmas

LITG four years ago, Minimum CW Going Forward

LITG five years ago, Black Lightning Strikes

Six years ago, Arrowverse, American Horror Story, and Pokemon GO

Eight years ago, Scalpel was getting stopped

And there were more Cobblepots about.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Darick Robertson , co-creator of The Boys and Transmetropolitan

, co-creator of The Boys and Transmetropolitan Bill Mantlo , co-creator of Rocket Raccoon, Cloak and Dagger.

, co-creator of Rocket Raccoon, Cloak and Dagger. Marvel and DC Comics artist Ken Landgraf

Mort Todd , comic creator and publisher, EIC of Cracked and Marvel Music, and owner of Comicfix.

, comic creator and publisher, EIC of Cracked and Marvel Music, and owner of Comicfix. Jack Herman , artist on Elementals and Robotech.

, artist on Elementals and Robotech. Comic reviewer Patrick Hayes

EIC of Boomstick Comics, Bryan Kluger

Brian Hawkins, Scout Comics editor, writer of Devil's Dominion, Darkwatchers/Gretel, and Val Helsing

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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