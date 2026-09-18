Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Train Your DC Super Powers Collection with McFarlane's New Wildcat

Step into the DC Comics universe as McFarlane Toys goes retro, debuting a new DC Super Powers collectible action figure featuring Wildcat.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds Wildcat to the DC Super Powers line, bringing Ted Grant’s classic Justice Society look to collectors.

Wildcat, first appearing in Sensation Comics #1 in 1942, is the champion boxer who helped train Batman and Black Canary.

The 4.5-inch Wildcat action figure features retro DC Super Powers styling, blister card packaging, and 7 points of articulation.

With McFarlane’s DC Comics license ending, the new Wildcat figure stands out as a nostalgic final DC Super Powers release.

The DC Multiverse is coming to an end as we know it, as the DC Comics license moves from McFarlane Toys to Mattel. McFarlane has had an incredible run with DC Comics characters over the past few years, with a wide variety of releases like the DC Multiverse, DC Retro, and DC Super Powers lines. McFarlane has unveiled a brand-new wave of DC Super Powers figures, including an iconic member of the Justice Society of America: Wildcat.

Wildcat, a.k.a. Ted Grant, made his first appearance in DC Comics with Sensation Comics #1 back in 1942 and was created by Bill Finger and Irwin Hasen. Ted is a champion boxer and has trained some of DC Comics' most iconic heroes, including Batman and Black Canary. Now, McFarlane Toys is bringing him to the DC Super Powers line with a brand-new 4.5-inch-tall retro-inspired action figure. Wildcat will feature seven points of articulation, his classic DC Comics appearance, and retro DC Super Powers packaging. Collectors can purchase this final DC Super Powers figure right now on sites including BigBadToyStore for $17.99.

DC Comics DC Super Powers Wildcat Action Figure

"In 1941, boxer Ted Grant was framed for murder and on the run when a comic book inspired him to don a costume and track down the real killer. As Wildcat, Ted cleared his name and, loving the double life, kept going. Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 1980s, comes a batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series you love. These classic 4 1/2-inch scale Super Powers Figures have approximately 7 points of articulation. Each figure comes packaged in iconic Super Powers blister card packaging with updated artwork and logos reflecting your favorite characters."

Product Features 4.5-inch scale (11.43cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the DC Comics character

Part of the DC Super Powers series

7 Points of articulation

DC Super Powers-themed blister card packaging

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!