Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, pokemon

Train Your Very Own Arcanine with LEGO's Newest Pokémon Set

It’s time to build them all — LEGO is expanding its Pokémon-themed lineup with the arrival of Arcanine.

Article Summary LEGO expands its Pokémon lineup with a new Arcanine set, turning the iconic Kanto Fire-type into a premium display build.

LEGO Pokémon Arcanine (72160) features 1,190 pieces and stands over 6.7 inches tall with striking brick-built detail.

The posable Pokémon Arcanine model includes articulated legs, tail, head, feet, and mouth for dynamic display options.

Pokémon fans can pre-order LEGO Arcanine now for $109.99 ahead of its expected August 1, 2026 release date.

Get ready for a new Pokémon journey as LEGO continues expanding its lineup with brand-new sets inspired by the iconic video game franchise. The company is taking things up a notch by bringing some of Pokémon's most recognizable creatures to life through detailed brick-built display models, including the legendary Arcanine. Arcanine, the powerful Fire-type Pokémon from the Kanto region, is getting an impressive new LEGO set featuring 1,190 pieces. Once completed, LEGO Pokémon Arcanine (72160) stands over 6.7 inches tall and recreates the fan-favorite Pokémon with a striking brick-built design.

The set features a fully posable Arcanine figure, allowing collectors to adjust elements of the Pokémon's body for a variety of display options. LEGO has done an incredible job capturing Arcanine's signature appearance, including its bold black stripes, vibrant orange fur, and the fluffy mane and tail details that make the Pokémon instantly recognizable. As LEGO continues expanding its Pokémon collection, releases like this offer a unique way to celebrate some of the franchise's most iconic characters in brick form. Pre-orders for LEGO Pokémon Arcanine (72160) are already available through the LEGO Store for $109.99, with the set currently expected to release on August 1, 2026.

Pokémon LEGO Arcanine

"Bring Pokémon into the real world and relive your Trainer journey with the Arcanine (72160) building set for adults. This collectible LEGO® figure makes a great gift idea for gamers and longtime fans, who can unwind while creating a striking Pokémon decor piece to display in the home or office. Position the authentically detailed Arcanine model into endless dynamic display poses by moving its articulated tail, legs, feet, head and mouth."

"With its majestic stance and luxurious fur, this iconic Pokémon figure makes a great addition to any video game décor collection. Treat yourself or other fans of the video games to this impressive birthday gift, holiday surprise or anytime treat. And with the LEGO Builder App, you can zoom, rotate in 3D,track your progress and follow step-by-step digital instructions. Set contains 1,190 pieces"

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