Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers: Age of Extinction Titan Class Dinobot Scorn Announced

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 concluded, and Hasbro revealed Studio Series Scorn — a 13.5-inch Dinobot from Transformers: Age of Extinction expected in Fall 2027.

Article Summary Hasbro unveiled Transformers Studio Series Dinobot Scorn at SDCC 2026, bringing the Age of Extinction warrior to life.

The massive 13.5-inch Transformers figure converts from robot mode into Scorn’s fearsome Spinosaurus dinosaur form.

Movie-inspired detail, strong articulation, and a complex transformation make Scorn a standout Transformers display piece.

Transformers fans can expect Studio Series Scorn in Fall 2027, with pre-orders and pricing still to be announced.

Transformers: Age of Extinction introduced fans to the legendary Dinobots on the big screen, and Hasbro has continued bringing these powerful characters to life through the Transformers Studio Series collection. Now, one of the most impressive Dinobots is finally receiving a large-scale release. Hasbro revealed Scorn at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 as a massive new Studio Series figure, approximately 13.5 inches tall. The figure converts between robot mode and Scorn's signature Spinosaurus dinosaur mode, capturing the intimidating appearance of the live-action character.

Although Scorn had limited screen time and no dialogue in Age of Extinction, his presence was unforgettable. He joined Optimus Prime, Grimlock, and the other Dinobots during the Battle of Hong Kong, showcasing the incredible power of the ancient Cybertronian warriors. Hasbro's new release aims to faithfully recreate Scorn with impressive detail, articulation, and a complex transformation process worthy of the character. Seeing a robotic Spinosaurus brought to life in such a realistic way continues the tradition of making the Dinobots some of the most exciting Transformers figures available. Hasbro has not yet revealed pre-orders or a retail price for Studio Series Scorn, but the figure is expected to arrive in Fall 2027.

TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION DINOBOT SCORN

"(HASBRO | Ages 8 & up | Approx. Retail Price: Coming Soon | Available Fall 2027). Experience the epic action of Transformers: Age of Extinction with the Transformers Studio Series Dinobot Scorn action figure. The large-scale 13.5-inch figure converts from robot to Spinosaurus dinosaur mode and features intricate detailing, exceptional articulation, and complex mode conversion that creates a commanding display presence."

"With movie-inspired details and intricate poseability, this Dinobot Scorn figure makes a dramatic addition to any collection. Look for more Transformers collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters to build a lineup that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

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