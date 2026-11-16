Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Age of the Primes Decepticon Wild Rider Coming Soon

Hasbro brings Decepticon Wild Rider to the Transformers Age of the Primes line — a 5.5-inch Deluxe figure available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $29.99, shipping March 1, 2027.

Article Summary Hasbro adds Transformers Age of the Primes Decepticon Wild Rider, reviving the reckless Stunticon from G1 lore.

The 5.5-inch Deluxe Class Transformers Wild Rider converts from robot to sports car mode in 13 quick steps.

Wild Rider includes two blasters that attach in both modes, with poseable articulation for dynamic display options.

Transformers collectors can pre-order Wild Rider for $29.99 now, bringing Menasor one step closer to completion.

The Decepticons are bringing their most dangerous drivers back to the road as Hasbro expands its Transformers Age of the Primes series. Known for his reckless driving, destructive personality, and love of causing chaos, Wild Rider is back and ready for some chaos. First introduced in the original Generation 1 era, the Stunticons were created as a Decepticon team that could combine to form the mighty Menasor. Unlike the Autobots' heroic Aerialbots, the Stunticons were designed to wreak havoc on the highways, with each member transforming into a high-performance ground vehicle.

Hasbro is bringing this reckless Decepticon back with a new 5.5-inch Transformers Deluxe Class figure, showcasing his sleek yellow deco. Wild Rider can convert from robot mode to his sports car mode in just 13 steps and will come with two blasters that can attach to either mode. This is yet another Stunticons figure from Hasbro, bringing Transformers collectors one step closer to building Menasor. The Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Decepticon Wild Rider figure is already available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $29.99, with a March 1, 2027 release.

Transformers Age of the Primes Decepticon Wild Rider

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

This 5.5-inch (13 cm) Decepticon Wild Rider figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe.

Converts from robot to car mode in 13 steps.

Includes 2 blaster accessories that attach in both robot and car modes.

Age of the Primes Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses.

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