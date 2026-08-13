Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers: Age of the Primes Stunticons Wild Rider Coming Soon

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 has completed, and with it, some new reveals are here from Hasbro like new Transformers making their debut

Article Summary Hasbro reveals Transformers: Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Wild Rider at SDCC 2026, adding another Stunticon to Menasor.

The 5.5-inch Transformers Wild Rider features G1-inspired deco, iconic styling, and two blasters for robot or car mode.

Wild Rider converts from robot to car in 13 steps, delivering a classic Transformers play pattern for collectors and fans.

No price or preorders yet, but Transformers: Age of the Primes Wild Rider is set for spring 2027 alongside other Stunticons.

Race into action with a brand-new Transformers: Age of the Primes figure from Hasbro, as a new Stunticon is on the way. There are five Stunticons: Motormaster, Drag Strip, Dead End, Breakdown, and Wild Rider. These five Decepticons form the deadly Menasor, who is a descendant of Nexus Prime, one of the original Thirteen Primes and the first combiner. Now, Wild Rider is racing into action with an impressive new Stunticon figure that is packed with detail and will come in at 5.5 inches tall.

Wild Rider will be able to convert from a robot to his signature car mode in 13 steps and will come with two blaster accessories. He features a nice and iconic G1-inspired design here with yellow, blue, and white deco and, of course, his iconic red face. The Transformers: Age of the Primes Wild Rider was originally revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, and it was not given a price or pre-order information. He is set to arrive in Spring 2027, so be on the lookout for pre-order later this year. Be sure to snag some of the previous Age of the Primes Stunticons on Hasbro Pulse to prepare for the arrival of Menasor.

Transformers: Age of the Primes – Wild Rider

"(HASBRO | Ages 8 & up | Approx. Retail Price: Approx. Retail Price: Coming Soon | Available Spring 2027). Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore."

"This 5.5-inch Decepticon Wild Rider figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe. Converts from robot to car mode in 13 steps. Includes 2 blaster accessories that attach in both robot and car modes. Build your lineup to create a display that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

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