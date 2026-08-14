Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Alpha Bravo Takes to the Sky with New Hasbro Release

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 brought new reveals from Hasbro, including the Transformers: Age of the Primes 5.5-inch Alpha Bravo figure — converts to helicopter in 19 steps; arriving Spring 2027.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Transformers Age of the Primes Alpha Bravo after San Diego Comic-Con 2026, adding a fresh Aerialbot reveal.

Alpha Bravo returns from Combiner Wars lore as the standout Aerialbot who once replaced Slingshot on Superion’s team.

The 5.5-inch Transformers Alpha Bravo figure features classic white, blue, and orange deco with 19-step conversion.

Hasbro includes blaster accessories for robot and helicopter modes, with Transformers Alpha Bravo set for spring 2027.

It's time to take to the skies, and new reveals are still coming out of San Diego Comic-Con 2026 from the world of Transformers. A nice variety of upcoming Autobots and Decepticons are on the way, including another iconic Aerialbot, Alpha Bravo. Alpha Bravo is not one of the original five G1 Aerialbots, but was created for the Combiner Wars era and replaced Slingshot as a new member of the combiner known as Superion. Now, this legendary Autobot is back and ready to take flight against the Decepticons with a brand-new Transformers: Age of the Primes figure.

Coming in at 5.5 inches tall, Alpha Bravo features a classic white, blue, and orange deco and will convert into his iconic helicopter mode in 19 steps. Hasbro has included blaster accessories for this Autobot, which will be able to attach in both robot and vehicle modes. Pre-order information is unknown at this time, but Hasbro has them listed for Alpha Bravo to arrive in Spring 2027, so be sure to pre-order some of the previous Transformers: Age of the Primes Aerialbots while you can.

Transformers: Age of the Primes – Alpha Bravo

"(HASBRO | Ages 8 & up | Approx. Retail Price: Approx. Retail Price: Coming Soon | Available Spring 2027). Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore."

"This 5.5-inch Alpha Bravo figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe. Converts from robot to helicopter mode in 19 steps. Includes blaster accessories that attach in both robot and helicopter modes. Build your lineup to create a display that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

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