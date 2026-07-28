Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers: Beast Wars 30th Anniversary Maximal Collection Arrives

Hasbro celebrates the 30th anniversary of Transformers: Beast Wars with an exclusive Maximal Collection — seven animation-inspired figures available via Hasbro Pulse for $219.99, arriving September 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro celebrates 30 years of Beast Wars with a Hasbro Pulse exclusive Maximal Collection of seven fan-favorite figures.

Beast Wars heroes Optimus Primal, Dinobot, Tigatron, Rhinox, Cheetor, Airazor, and Rattrap return with new detail.

Animation-inspired Beast Wars designs pair premium finishes, updated articulation, and classic beast-mode conversions.

The Beast Wars Maximal Collection includes 10 accessories, costs $219.99, and is set for a September 2026 release.

Hasbro is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the beloved Transformers: Beast Wars animated series with a brand-new exclusive collection that brings back some of the most iconic Maximals. To honor this major milestone, Hasbro Pulse will debut the Transformers Beast Wars Maximal Collection, featuring seven legendary characters with animation-inspired designs and premium finishes. The collection captures the look of the original animated series while delivering updated articulation and modern collector features. Leading the set is Voyager Class Optimus Primal, who stands approximately 6.25 inches tall and converts from robot mode into his powerful gorilla mode in 22 steps. Joining him is Voyager Class Dinobot, standing 7 inches tall and transforming into his iconic velociraptor mode in 29 steps.

The collection also includes Voyager Class Cheetor, who stands 6.5 inches tall and converts into his white tiger mode in 22 steps. Classic Maximals continue with Voyager Class Rhinox, standing 6.5 inches tall and transforming into his rhinoceros mode in 35 steps. The Deluxe Class figures complete the lineup, including Cheetor, Airazor, and the legendary spy Rattrap. Cheetor stands 5.5 inches tall and converts into cheetah mode in 20 steps, while Airazor transforms into her falcon mode in 24 steps. Rattrap, standing at 3.5 inches tall, converts into his rat mode in 18 steps. The 90s await as the Transformers Beast Wars Maximal Collection is available exclusively through Hasbro Pulse for $219.99, with a planned September 2026 release.

TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS MAXIMAL COLLECTION

"(HASBRO | Ages 8 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $199.99 | Available Fall 2026). The 30th-anniversary Transformers Beast Wars Maximal collection includes 7 action figures, including Optimus Primal, and 10 accessories. Step through a transwarp portal and enter the long-lost age of the 1990s, when Beast Wars was new and the Maximals had just roared onto the scene."

Optimus Primal: 6.25-inch action figure converts from robot mode to gorilla mode in 22 steps

6.25-inch action figure converts from robot mode to gorilla mode in 22 steps Dinobot: 7-inch action figure converts from robot mode to Velociraptor mode in 29 steps

7-inch action figure converts from robot mode to Velociraptor mode in 29 steps Tigatron: 6.5-inch action figure converts from robot mode to tiger mode in 22 steps

6.5-inch action figure converts from robot mode to tiger mode in 22 steps Rhinox: 6.5-inch action figure converts from robot mode to rhinoceros mode in 35 steps

6.5-inch action figure converts from robot mode to rhinoceros mode in 35 steps Cheetor: 5.5-inch action figure converts from robot mode to cheetah mode in 20 steps

5.5-inch action figure converts from robot mode to cheetah mode in 20 steps Airazor: 5.5-inch action figure converts from robot mode to falcon mode in 24 steps

5.5-inch action figure converts from robot mode to falcon mode in 24 steps Rattrap: 3.5-inch action figure converts from robot mode to rat mode in 18 steps

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