Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Breakaway Takes Flight for Hasbro's Age of the Primes

The War between Autobots and Decepticons continues on your shelf with a new selection of Transformers Age of the Primes figures

Article Summary Hasbro’s Transformers Age of the Primes adds Autobot Breakaway, a healer with Energon powers and deep Cybertron lore.

The Deluxe Class Transformers Breakaway figure features red-and-blue deco, two blasters, and 16-step jet conversion.

Breakaway also transforms into a special limb mode, becoming the right leg of Nexus Maximus via the Superion frame.

Transformers collectors can pre-order Age of the Primes Autobot Breakaway on Hasbro Pulse now for $29.99 ahead of March 2027.

The Transformers universe is filled with powerful warriors, legendary leaders, and mysterious beings whose origins stretch back to the beginning of Cybertron. But not every Autobot needs to be a powerhouse on the battlefield! Autobot Breakaway brings something a little different to the fight, possessing the rare ability to manipulate Energon and serve as a gifted healer. Now, Hasbro is bringing this unique character into its Transformers Age of the Primes collection with a brand-new Deluxe Class figure that also plays an important role in the creation of Nexus Maximus! A new wave of Transformers Age of the Primes figures is on the way, including Breakaway soaring through the skies once more.

Breakaway features slick red-and-blue deco, can convert from robot mode to jet mode in 16 steps, and will include two blasters to help him get out of tight spots. Similar to Sky Guard, Breakaway does feature a special third conversion mode that allows him to connect to the Superion frame and become the right leg of Nexus Maximus. For Transformers collectors looking to assemble Nexus Prime, Breakaway is a must-have addition to your collection. The Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Autobot Breakaway is already up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $29.99, with a March 2027 release.

Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Autobot Breakaway

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

This 5.5-inch (13 cm) Autobot Breakaway figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe.

Converts from robot to jet mode in 16 steps.

Converts to a third mode to fit onto the Superion frame to form Nexus Maximus (sold separately, subject to availability).

Includes blaster accessories that attach in both robot and jet modes.

Age of the Primes Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses.

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