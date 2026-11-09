Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Takara Tomy | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Decepticon Grindor Joins Takara Tomy Overgear Collection

Takara Tomy's Overgear collection expands with OG-02EX Decepticon Grindor, featuring an armed attack helicopter transformation

Article Summary Takara Tomy adds Transformers Overgear OG-02EX Decepticon Grindor, a Blackout-based release with a new head and deco.

Transformers Grindor features a black-and-green military look and converts from robot mode into an armed attack helicopter.

Takara Tomy’s Transformers figure includes blasters, missiles, rockets, radar gear, stickers, specs, and a file folder.

Transformers Overgear Decepticon Grindor is up for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse for $199.99 ahead of an August 2027 release.

The Decepticons are getting another imposing addition as Takara Tomy introduces a new Decepticon to its Transformers Overgear collection. Building on the existing OG-02 Blackout figure, Grindor now gives that familiar design a distinctive new identity through updated details, a different color scheme, and a newly sculpted head. Grindor features a stylish, military-inspired appearance with a black-and-green color scheme and transforms into an attack helicopter.

Overgear Collection Deception Grinder comes with an extensive selection of accessories, including rifles, missile pods, rockets, and other tactical equipment. These accessories only help to emphasize the character's heavily armed appearance, making him a threat to any Autobot. Takara Tomy's Overgear collection continues to stand out with impressive, stylized interpretations of Transformers characters, and OG-02EX Grindor is another wicked release. Pre-orders for the Transformers Takara Tomy Decepticon Grindor Overgear release are already live on Hasbro Pulse with a $199.99 price tag, with an August 2027 release date.

Transformers Takara Tomy Overgear: Decepticon Grindor

"Imported from Japan, TT Imports brings premium Transformers figures to your shelf. With premium deco, articulation, and accessories, they're a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. Look for more Transformers TT Imports figures to build a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Part of the Overgear collection, a series featuring highly realistic vehicle modes and robot modes with combat-ready design.

Converts from robot mode to attack helicopter mode and is fully poseable.

Choose from the included weapons and equipment to suit any mission. Numerous joints allow for interchangeable accessory parts.

Premium accessories include helicopter tail rotor, 2 blasters, 2 missiles, 2 rockets, and fire-control radar.

Includes original packaging and Japanese-language instructions.

Comes with a story sheet designed to look like a classified document, a blueprint-inspired spec sheet, sticker sheet, and storage folder.

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