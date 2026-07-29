Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Energon Capsule Cybertread Upgrades Optimus Prime

Hasbro’s Deluxe Class Energon Cybertread (5.5") splits into eight armor pieces to upgrade Energon Optimus Prime. Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a planned September 2026 release.

Article Summary Hasbro expands the Transformers Energon Capsule line with Deluxe Class Energon Cybertread, revealed after SDCC 2026.

Transformers Energon Cybertread stands 5.5 inches tall and converts from robot to tank mode in 20 steps.

This Transformers figure splits into 8 armor pieces to upgrade Energon Optimus Prime with a weaponizer-style setup.

Energon Cybertread includes a cannon accessory, costs $27.99, and is up for pre-order now ahead of September 2026.

Hasbro's new Transformers Energon Capsule collection continues to expand with another exciting release featuring a unique take on Cybertronian technology. The collection began with Energon-inspired versions of Optimus Prime and Megatron, featuring translucent Energon details and updated designs. Now, Hasbro is adding Deluxe Class Energon Cybertread to the lineup. Standing approximately 5.5 inches tall, Cybertread transforms between robot mode and tank mode in 20 steps. The figure includes an attachable cannon accessory that can be used in both robot and vehicle forms.

However, Cybertread offers more than a standard Transformers release and is designed to enhance the previously released Energon Optimus Prime figure. This Autobot can split into eight different armor pieces that attach directly onto Optimus Prime, creating a powerful, upgraded appearance. This unique weaponizer-style figure gives collectors a new way to customize their Energon collection and prepare Optimus Prime for his battle against Megatron. The Transformers Energon Cybertread figure is available for pre-order through Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with a planned September 2026 release.

TRANSFORMERS DELUXE CLASS ENERGON CYBERTREAD

"(HASBRO | Ages 8 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Available now exclusively on Walmart.com). Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore."

"Molded in translucent blue to represent a surge of Energon power, this collectible Transformers figure is 5.5 inches in robot mode. Part of the Energon collection, the figure features unique, detailed white line deco inspired by the Transformers universe. Split Energon Cybertread into 8 armor pieces for Energon Optimus Prime figure (sold separately, subject to availability). Converts between robot and tank mode in 20 steps. Includes cannon accessory that attaches in both modes."

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