Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, transformers

Transformers Galaxy Version 11: The Lost Light Debuts from Blokees

Blokees Transformers Galaxy Version 11: The Lost Light — nine Autobots and Decepticons, plus a 1-in-36 chance to pull a Rodimus Prime chase variant.

Article Summary Blokees unveils Transformers Galaxy Version 11: The Lost Light, adding Autobots and Decepticons to the multiverse lineup.

The wave includes IDW Rodimus Prime, Ultra Magnus, Drift, Brainstorm, Bludgeon, plus Scourge and Fortress Maximus.

Each 4-inch Transformers model kit features 43–52 pieces, articulation, signature weapons, and tool-free snap-fit assembly.

Collectors can chase a 1-in-36 Rodimus Prime variant, with single packs at $8.99 or a full box priced at $80.90.

Blokees is back with a brand-new Transformers Galaxy Version as they unveil Wave 11: The Lost Light. A new assortment of Autobots and Decepticons from around the multiverse is coming to life, with the chance of pulling a one-in-36 special chase figure with a unique finish and exclusive weapon. For fans who are snagging an entire box, there will be nine different versions of iconic Autobots and Decepticons, with a chance of either an IDW Rodimus Prime or a Rodimus Prime variant.

The other characters in this assortment consist of IDW Ultra Magnus, IDW Drift, IDW Brainstorm, and IDW Bludgeon. Collectors will also find other non-comic-book-inspired Transformers characters, including Scourge, Fortress Maximus, Hound, and Windcharger. Each of these Transformers Galaxy Version figures will stand roughly 4 inches tall, is packed with articulation and detail, and features a tool-free snap system with no glue or coverage required. Collectors can purchase a single pack right now for $8.99 or snag an entire box from the Blokees site for $80.90.

Blokees Transformers Galaxy Version 11 The Lost Light

"Transformers Galaxy Version 11 The Lost Light arrives as an officially licensed collection featuring a distinctive lineup of characters. Each 43–52-piece model kit combines iconic character styling and high articulation for dynamic posing, while signature accessories add greater variety to the collection. Bring the characters together, explore their different battle styles, and discover the Rodimus Prime chase variant among the lineup. Answer the call and begin your journey through The Lost Light."

Recognizable character styling brings Autobots and Decepticons from The Lost Light together in one collectible lineup.

Appearing at odds of 1/36, this special Rodimus Prime stands apart with a unique finish and an exclusive weapon.

Signature weapons define each character's combat style while adding greater variety and visual impact to the collection.

Parts connect through a tool-free snap-fit system, with no glue or cutters required.

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