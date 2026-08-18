Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Generations Power of the Primes Optimal Optimus Revealed

Hasbro debuts the winner of the first-ever Fan Vote Prime poll with the Transformers Generations Power of the Primes Optimal Optimus

Article Summary Hasbro reveals Transformers Generations Power of the Primes Optimal Optimus, winner of the first Fan Vote Prime poll.

The Transformers figure converts from Optimus Primal into gorilla, robot, jet, and towering Optimal Optimus modes.

Optimal Optimus includes 4 Prime Masters, the Matrix of Leadership, Halo of Primus, Scepter of Sparks, and weapons.

Transformers Beast Wars fans can pre-order Optimal Optimus now for $99.99 ahead of a September 2026 release.

Fans can return to the world of Transformers: Beast Wars as Optimus Primal evolves into his powerful Optimal Optimus form. Hasbro has recently unveiled the winner of the first-ever Fan Vote Prime poll, with Optimal Optimus bringing home the gold. This figure was created to celebrate the epic conclusion of the Prime Wars trilogy, in which Optimus Primal became a Prime and received the Matrix of Leadership. Coming in at roughly 9 inches tall, this massive figure comes packed with multiple configurations, including Optimus Primal's gorilla mode, robot mode, Optimal Optimus, and even a jet mode!

This Fan Vote winner is loaded with impressive details and accessories, including Prime Master figures: Nexus Prime, Amalgamous Prime, Prima Prime, and the legendary 13th Prime. Hasbro also included the Halo of Primus, with room to store 12 Prime Master figures and the Scepter of Sparks! As for accessories, Optimus comes with the Matrix of Leadership, Mega-Blast Missile Cannons, and his hoverboard. The Matrix can also interact with the Prime Master figures from the Power of the Primes collection. Your Transformers: Beast Wars collection is about to get a big upgrade with this release, and pre-orders are already live for $99.99 with a September 2026 release.

Transformers Generations Power of the Primes Optimal Optimus

"As the Power of the Primes reached its thrilling conclusion, the Matrix of Leadership chose Optimus Primal as the chosen Prime. The noble Maximal warrior became Optimal Optimus and stood poised to lead the universe into a triumphant new era. Winner of the first-ever Fan Vote Prime poll, Optimal Optimus figure was created to celebrate the epic conclusion of the Prime Wars trilogy."

Transformers figure uses converting Evolution Armor to evolve from a 5.5-inch (14 cm) Optimus Primal figure to a 9-inch (22.5 cm) Optimal Optimus figure.

Includes 4 Prime Master figures: Nexus Prime, Amalgamous Prime, Prima Prime, and the legendary 13th Prime.

Special edition throne packaging includes Halo of Primus, with room to store 12 Prime Master figures (additional figures sold separately, subject to availability).

Includes a Scepter of Sparks accessory that can hold the 4 included Prime Master figures.

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