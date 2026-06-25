Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: ,

Transformers Nemesis Star Convoy Takara Tomy Figure Revealed

Hasbro is back with new Transformers Takara Tomy figures like Nemesis Star Convoy — More Than Meets the Eye.

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

Hasbro is back with some new imported Takara Tomy Transformers figures, like Nemesis Star Convoy. This character is the dark reimagining of Star Convoy, the powerful future form of Optimus Prime from Japanese Transformers lore. The figure features sleek deco in black, silver, and teal, giving the towering robot an intimidating appearance while maintaining its futuristic feel. This new Takara Tomy Nemesis Star Convoy is ready for some destruction at 12.5" tall and comes with a nice set of powerful accessories.

Starting things off first is a companion Shockwave figure that can also transform and get his own weapon, as well as become one for Nemesis. Collectors can bring some devastating power to the fight as Nemesis Star Convoy, or turn into a beast of operations for your next attack with this deadly release. These new Takara Tomy releases blend classic Generation One inspiration with modern engineering, articulation, and nostalgia to any fan's Transformers collection. The Transformers Takara Tomy New Legends NL-03 Nemesis Star Convoy is priced at $269.99 on Hasbro Pulse with a November 2026 release.

Transformers Takara Tomy – NL-03 Nemesis Star Convoy

"Imported from Japan, TT Imports brings premium Transformers figures to your shelf. With premium deco, articulation, and accessories, they're a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. Look for more Transformers TT Imports figures to build a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

  • This premium NL-03 Nemesis Star Convoy Transformers collectible figure set features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe.
  • Nemesis Star Convoy figure is 15.5 inches (39.5 cm) in robot mode and converts between robot, trailer, and battle base modes.
  • Includes a Core Class Shockwave figure that converts from robot to spaceship to weapon that Nemesis Star Convoy figure can hold.
  • Battle station has a rotating turret that Shockwave figure can stand on.
  • Set comes with 14 accessories, including a micro trailer that fits on Nemesis Star Convoy in trailer mode.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.