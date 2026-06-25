Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers
Transformers Nemesis Star Convoy Takara Tomy Figure Revealed
Hasbro is back with new Transformers Takara Tomy figures like Nemesis Star Convoy — More Than Meets the Eye.
Transformers Takara Tomy – NL-03 Nemesis Star Convoy
"Imported from Japan, TT Imports brings premium Transformers figures to your shelf. With premium deco, articulation, and accessories, they're a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. Look for more Transformers TT Imports figures to build a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."
- This premium NL-03 Nemesis Star Convoy Transformers collectible figure set features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe.
- Nemesis Star Convoy figure is 15.5 inches (39.5 cm) in robot mode and converts between robot, trailer, and battle base modes.
- Includes a Core Class Shockwave figure that converts from robot to spaceship to weapon that Nemesis Star Convoy figure can hold.
- Battle station has a rotating turret that Shockwave figure can stand on.
- Set comes with 14 accessories, including a micro trailer that fits on Nemesis Star Convoy in trailer mode.
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