Transformers Nemesis Star Convoy Takara Tomy Figure Revealed

Hasbro is back with some new imported Takara Tomy Transformers figures, like Nemesis Star Convoy. This character is the dark reimagining of Star Convoy, the powerful future form of Optimus Prime from Japanese Transformers lore. The figure features sleek deco in black, silver, and teal, giving the towering robot an intimidating appearance while maintaining its futuristic feel. This new Takara Tomy Nemesis Star Convoy is ready for some destruction at 12.5" tall and comes with a nice set of powerful accessories.

Starting things off first is a companion Shockwave figure that can also transform and get his own weapon, as well as become one for Nemesis. Collectors can bring some devastating power to the fight as Nemesis Star Convoy, or turn into a beast of operations for your next attack with this deadly release. These new Takara Tomy releases blend classic Generation One inspiration with modern engineering, articulation, and nostalgia to any fan's Transformers collection. The Transformers Takara Tomy New Legends NL-03 Nemesis Star Convoy is priced at $269.99 on Hasbro Pulse with a November 2026 release.