Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Wheeljack Arrives at Hasbro

Get ready for some new Transformers Studio Series figures as Hasbro is back with impressive new releases right from Cybertron

The latest live-action Transformers film has come and gone with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. It appears that many fans had mixed reviews, but that "Don't Call It a Comeback" sequence was truly something special. Hasbro is still bringing some of these bots to life with their Studio Series, and Wheeljack has made the cut. This inventor and mechanic met up with Optimus Prim and his fellow Autobots in Peru and has acquired a very unique accent. Wheeljack wears glasses and does convert into a licensed Volkswagen Type 2 microbus in just 28 steps. Hasbro has given him a blaster to help him against any Predacon attacks, and he will be getting a $24.99 price tag. Collectors can find the Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Rise of the Beasts 108 Wheeljack right here for pre-order with a March 2024 release. Be sure to watch Rise of the Beasts on Paramount Plus or snag it up on DVD/Blu-Ray today.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 108 Wheeljack

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Wheeljack action figure, inspired by Transformers: Rise of the Beasts! Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Look for more Transformers Studio Series collectible figures to build a movie-inspired collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)!"

Includes figure, accessory, removable backdrop, and instructions.

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS WHEELJACK: This Transformers Studio Series 108 Wheeljack action figure is highly articulated for posability and features movie-inspired deco and details

TRANSFORMERS TOYS STUDIO SERIES DELUXE CLASS: This 4.5-inch (11.5 cm) collectible action figures is inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe

2 ICONIC MODES: This Studio Series Transformers toy features classic conversion between robot and licensed Volkswagen Type 2 microbus modes in 28 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Transformers figure comes with an accessory that attaches in both modes

ARTICULATED FOR PLAY AND DISPLAY: Transformers figures feature articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses

REMOVABLE BACKDROP: Removable backdrop displays the Transformers Studio Series Wheeljack figure in the Cliffside Chase scene

COLLECT STUDIO SERIES MOVIE FIGURES: This action figure toy makes a great collectible figure gift for any Transformers fan. Look for more Transformers Studio Series toys to build a collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)

