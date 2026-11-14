Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Sky Guard Joins Hasbro's Age of the Primes Collection

Sky Guard joins Hasbro’s Transformers Age of the Primes line: a 5.5-inch Deluxe figure that converts into a Space Shuttle in 15 steps and can attach to the Superion frame to help form Nexus Maximus.

Article Summary Transformers Age of the Primes Sky Guard expands the Thirteen Primes legacy with a key role in the Nexus Maximus combiner.

The Deluxe Class Transformers Sky Guard figure stands 5.5 inches tall and converts from robot to space shuttle in 15 steps.

Sky Guard features a third mode that connects to the Superion frame, making it an essential piece for Nexus Maximus.

Transformers fans can pre-order Age of the Primes Sky Guard from Hasbro Pulse now for $29.99 ahead of March 2027 shipping.

The legacy of the Thirteen Primes continues to shape the Transformers universe, and Hasbro is expanding that mythology with a new Age of the Primes release. Sky Guard is a powerful warrior whose true importance becomes clear when he joins forces with the other components of Nexus Prime. This new Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Sky Guard comes in at 5.5 inches tall and can convert into his Space Shuttle mode in just 15 steps. However, there is more to this release than a simple robot-to-jet transformation.

Sky Guard also features a third configuration that allows him to connect to the Superion frame and help form Nexus Maximus! With its three configurations, jet alternate mode, and important role in forming Nexus Maximus, Sky Guard is more than just another addition to the Age of the Primes lineup. For Transformers fans looking to build out this powerful combiner, this is one figure worth looking to the skies for. The Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Sky Guard figure is set to ship in March 2027 and pre-order through Hasbro Pulse for $29.99.

Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Sky Guard

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

This 5.5-inch (13 cm) Sky Guard figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe.

Converts from robot to jet mode in 15 steps.

Converts to a third mode to fit onto the Superion frame to form Nexus Maximus (sold separately, subject to availability).

Includes blaster accessories that attach in both robot and jet modes.

Age of the Primes Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses.

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