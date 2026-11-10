Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Takara Tomy | Tagged: hasbro, transformers
Transformers: Takara Tomy Brings Go Prime and Vector Sigma to Life
Takara Tomy's New Legends collection expands with NL-10 Go Prime and Vector Sigma, featuring a mechanical lion design
Article Summary
- Takara Tomy’s Transformers New Legends NL-10 pairs Go Prime with Vector Sigma in a collector-focused import set.
- Go Prime returns from Transformers Go! with a transforming robot-to-lion design and two signature sword accessories.
- Vector Sigma joins as a non-converting Transformers display piece with base stand and key accessory for added detail.
- The Transformers Takara Tomy set is up for preorder at Hasbro Pulse for $79.99 ahead of its May 24, 2027 release.
Clear off your shelves, as even more Transformers Takara Tomy figures are on the way, bringing together two unique pieces of Transformers history to life. The New Legends NL-10 Go Prime and Vector Sigma collectible set has been revealed; they are from the 2013 Transformers Go! series. Go Prime, the powerful Swordbot, returns with a mechanical lion design and comes with his signature swords. Joining him is Vector Sigma, the legendary Cybertronian supercomputer who is responsible for bringing Transformers to life in the classic Generation 1 cartoon.
This new Takara Tomy set celebrates both Japanese Transformers mythology and nostalgic G1 history, in a fun new way. Go Prime will convert into his lion mode and will come with two sword accessories. Vector Sigma, on the other side, is a non-converting figure with a display base stand and a key accessory that can be inserted inside. Collectors can expect these to come in original packaging, with Japanese-language instructions, and to carry a $79.99 price tag. The New Legends NL-10 can be pre-ordered right now on Hasbro Pulse, with a May 24, 2027 release date. Transformers Go! fans will want to act fast, as they will be able to reserve one for the next 24 days. Roll Out!
Transformers Takara Tomy NL-10 – Go Prime & Vector Sigma
"Imported from Japan, TT Imports brings premium Transformers figures to your shelf. With premium deco, articulation, and accessories, they're a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. Look for more Transformers TT Imports figures to build a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."
- This New Legends collectible figure set features deco and details from the Transformers universe.
- Go Prime converts from robot mode to lion mode. Comes with 2 sword accessories that attach in both modes.
- Vector Sigma is a non-converting figure that comes with a display base stand and a key accessory that can be inserted inside.
- These Transformers figures are highly articulated for intricate posing in displays.
- Includes original packaging and Japanese-language instructions.