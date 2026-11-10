Transformers: Takara Tomy Brings Go Prime and Vector Sigma to Life

Clear off your shelves, as even more Transformers Takara Tomy figures are on the way, bringing together two unique pieces of Transformers history to life. The New Legends NL-10 Go Prime and Vector Sigma collectible set has been revealed; they are from the 2013 Transformers Go! series. Go Prime, the powerful Swordbot, returns with a mechanical lion design and comes with his signature swords. Joining him is Vector Sigma, the legendary Cybertronian supercomputer who is responsible for bringing Transformers to life in the classic Generation 1 cartoon.

This new Takara Tomy set celebrates both Japanese Transformers mythology and nostalgic G1 history, in a fun new way. Go Prime will convert into his lion mode and will come with two sword accessories. Vector Sigma, on the other side, is a non-converting figure with a display base stand and a key accessory that can be inserted inside. Collectors can expect these to come in original packaging, with Japanese-language instructions, and to carry a $79.99 price tag. The New Legends NL-10 can be pre-ordered right now on Hasbro Pulse, with a May 24, 2027 release date. Transformers Go! fans will want to act fast, as they will be able to reserve one for the next 24 days. Roll Out!