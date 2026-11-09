Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Takara Tomy | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers: Takara Tomy Debuts New AM-T03 Autobot Star Saber

Takara Tomy's Adamas Machina collection welcomes Autobot Star Saber with a detailed new figure, die-cast parts, and more.

Article Summary Takara Tomy’s Transformers Adamas Machina line adds Autobot Star Saber with premium styling and die-cast parts.

The Transformers Star Saber figure reimagines the Transformers: Victory hero with updated engineering and detail.

Collectors get V-Star Jet conversion plus a blaster, Saber blade, two Great Swords, and V-Cosmo Shield.

Transformers AM-T03 Autobot Star Saber is up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse now for $499.99, shipping July 2027.

Get your wallets ready, as Hasbro has debuted a new Transformers Takara Tomy figure: one of the Autobots' most legendary warriors is back. Releasing as part of the Adamas Machina collection, Autobot Star Saber is now back and ready to bring the cosmos to your collection. The Takara Tomy Adamas Machina line continues to offer collectors a new take on classic Transformers characters, with updated engineering and premium presentation. Star Saber is best known from the Japanese Transformers continuity and debuted in the 1989 animated series Transformers: Victory.

This new figure offers a fresh interpretation of Saber, with mechanical detailing, die-cast components, and a cosmic transformation design. As expected, he will convert into his signature V-Star Jet mode and will also include swappable swords, a blaster, a shield, and more. Since this is a Takara Tomy release, he will come in original packaging with Japanese-language instructions. The AM-T03 Autobot Star Saber is now a cheap collectible, priced at a whopping $499.99! Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse with estimated shipping on July 26, 2027, so reserve yours before time runs out.

Transformers Takara Tomy AM-T03 Autobot Star Saber

"Imported from Japan, TT Imports brings premium Transformers figures to your shelf. With premium deco, articulation, and accessories, they're a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. Look for more Transformers TT Imports figures to build a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Part of the Adamas Machina collection, featuring stylized sculpting, die-cast parts, and precise, vibrant colors.

Premium metal parts allow for intuitive conversion between robot mode and V-Star Jet mode.

Comes with a Saber blaster, Saber blade, 2 Great Swords with extendable grips, and V-Cosmo Shield accessories.

This Transformers figure is fully jointed and highly articulated for dynamic posing and display.

Includes original packaging and Japanese-language instructions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!