Posted in: Collectibles, Takara Tomy | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link D-01 Soundwave Revealed

Takara Tomy's Missing Link D-01 Soundwave returns in classic G1 cassette-player form; pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse for $199.99 with a March 2027 release.

Transformers collectors are able to return to Generation One once again with a brand-new Takara Tomy Transformers Missing Link release. The Missing Link line brings back iconic Autobots and Decepticons in their original G1 styles, but with new modern engineering. An iconic Decepticon is now joining the line, as Soundwave is back in his classic cassette-player design. Coming in at 6.6 inches tall, Missing Link D-01 Soundwave faithfully captures his original G1 style and will feature plastic and die-cast elements. He will have an all-new light-up disguise mode and a brand-new cassette companion. Scout Robo is here for the first time ever and can convert from cassette tape to reconnaissance drone.

Both Soundwave and Scout Robo will have heat-activated Decepticon symbols that will be revealed by your touch. As for accessories, Takara Tomy has included an ejector launcher, missiles, surveillance pods, a command microphone, a cord, and headphones to faithfully bring Soundwave's cassette-player disguise to life. Pre-orders for the Takara Tomy Transformers Missing Link D-01 Soundwave are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $199.99 with a March 2027 release.

Transformers Takara Tomy Missing Link D-01 Soundwave

"Imported from Japan, TT Imports brings premium Transformers figures to your shelf. With premium deco, articulation, and accessories, they're a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. Look for more Transformers TT Imports figures to build a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Convert Soundwave figure from robot to cassette player mode, plus an all-new Light Standard disguise mode from the G1 series. Figure is 170 mm (6.6 in) tall in robot mode.

Joint structure allows for a wide range of poses, including kneeling stances and the character's iconic "eject" pose.

Includes premium accessories: electric launcher, concussion blaster, missile, 2 surveillance pods, barrier case, headphones, command microphone, and cord. Also includes foil stickers for customization.

For the first time ever, Scout Robo, a previously unreleased cassette troop member, joins the lineup, converting between cassette and reconnaissance drone modes.

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