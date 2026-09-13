Posted in: Collectibles, Takara Tomy | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers x Evangelion Synergenex Series Prime 02 Figure Unveiled

Hasbro has unveiled the Transformers Takara Tomy Synergenex Evangelion Prime 02 — a crossover figure inspired by Evangelion Unit-02, now available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Transformers x Evangelion Synergenex Evangelion Prime 02, inspired by Unit-02 and Asuka’s styling.

The Transformers crossover figure converts between robot and semi-truck modes and stands 9.8 inches tall.

Evangelion Prime 02 includes the Spear of Longinus, saw blades, dual rifles, and a removable core chest feature.

Transformers collectors can pre-order Evangelion Prime 02 on Hasbro Pulse for $84.99 before October 1, 2026.

Worlds are colliding once again as Hasbro has unveiled its latest Transformers collaboration series, combining Transformers and Evangelion. The Transformers and Evangelion universes have had a fun history of crossover figures, and now Hasbro is bringing another unique design to life. Evangelion Unit-02 has been reimagined as a Transformers character, taking on the design and color scheme of Asuka's iconic motorcycle. He will be able to convert into robot and semi-truck modes and will stand 9.8 inches tall when converted. A nice variety of Evangelion-themed accessories is included here, with the Spear of Longinus, saw blades, and dual full-time rifles.

Other features include the ability to switch between visor-off and visor-on modes, as well as an opening chest panel that can reveal the Evangelion's internal core, which can be removed. It is fun to see these crossover figures come to life, and this Optimus Prime will pair perfectly with the Evangelion Unit-01 Optimus Prime. Fans who need to add some more Evangelion to their Transformers collection won't have to look much further, as pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $84.99. This special release will be timed, with pre-orders ending on October 1, so get yours while you can. It is set to release in May 2027.

Transformers Takara Tomy Synergenex Evangelion Prime 02

"Imported from Japan, TT Imports brings premium Transformers figures to your shelf. With premium deco, articulation, and accessories, they're a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. Look for more Transformers TT Imports figures to build a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Rodimus Prime takes on the design and color scheme of Evangelion Unit-02 to become Evangelion Prime 02.

Converts from robot mode to truck mode and is fully articulated for posing and display.

The chest panel opens to reveal the internal Core, which can be removed and attached to the included Core Matrix.

Includes anti-material saw blades that attach to the fists or mount on the Spear of Longinus, plus two photon pallet rifles for dual-wielding poses.

The figure's head can be switched between Visor-Off Mode and Visor-On Mode.

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