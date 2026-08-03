Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers x Monster Jam Megalodon Brings New Power to Cybertron

Hasbro and Monster Jam team up for a Transformers x Monster Jam Megalodon figure — a 9-inch, 2-in-1 toy that converts from shark monster truck to robot; arriving Fall 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro reveals Transformers x Monster Jam Megalodon at SDCC 2026, turning the iconic shark truck into a Cybertronian bot.

The 9-inch Transformers Megalodon converts from shark monster truck to robot mode in just six simple transformation steps.

Megalodon joins Transformers x Monster Jam figures El Toro Loco and Grave Digger, expanding Hasbro’s crossover lineup.

Priced at $24.99, the Transformers Megalodon figure launches in fall 2026, with pre-order details still to be announced.

Beware the Megalodon! Hasbro has revealed another exciting entry in the Transformers x Monster Jam collaboration, bringing the legendary shark-inspired monster truck into the world of Cybertron. Megalodon brings the power of the ocean to Monster Jam with a design inspired by the prehistoric predator. Debuting in 2017, Megalodon quickly became a fan favorite thanks to its unique shark-shaped body, intimidating appearance, and impressive performances. From massive jumps to crushing obstacles and unforgettable freestyle runs, Megalodon has become one of Monster Jam's most recognizable trucks.

Now, this ocean-inspired machine is getting a Transformers upgrade. The new two-in-one figure stands approximately 9 inches tall and converts from monster truck mode into robot mode in six simple steps. While these figures are not as highly articulated as Hasbro's Studio Series Transformers releases, they feature impressive detailing and provide a fun way to combine the worlds of Monster Jam and Transformers. Megalodon will join El Toro Loco and Grave Digger in the new collection. The figure is priced at $24.99 and is scheduled for a fall 2026 release. Pre-orders have not opened yet, so fans should stay tuned for additional details and future Monster Jam Transformers releases.

TRANSFORMERS MONSTER JAM MEGALODON (BIG TOOTH)

"(HASBRO | Ages 6 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available Fall 2026 at participating retailers). The 2-in-1 TRANSFORMERS x Monster Jam Megalodon (Big Tooth) toy is ready for the arena! This 9-inch TRANSFORMERS action figure for boys and girls changes from robot mode to shark monster truck mode in 6 simple steps. Figure is poseable for awesome action stances and imaginative play."

"Look for additional TRANSFORMERS x Monster Jam figures based on favorite trucks (each sold separately, subject to availability). Look for more Transformers Collaborative collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring fan-favorite mash-ups and create a lineup that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

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