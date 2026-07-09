Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: scooby doo, transformers

Transformers x Scooby Doo Mysterious Prime & Automutt Set Announced

Hasbro brings its Transformers Collaborative line to Scooby-Doo with the Mysterious Prime & Automutt set — Mysterious Prime converts into the Mystery Machine and Automutt transforms into a box of Scooby Snacks; available to pre-order for $57.99, due November 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro expands Transformers Collaborative with Scooby-Doo, introducing Mysterious Prime and Automutt.

Mysterious Prime converts from robot to Mystery Machine in 19 steps and stands about 6 inches tall.

The Transformers set includes four Mystery Inc.-inspired heads plus flashlight, camera, and ascot accessories.

Automutt transforms from robotic Scooby-Doo to a Scooby Snacks box; pre-orders are live now for $57.99.

Hasbro is expanding its popular Transformers Collaborative line with an all-new crossover inspired by the wolrd of Scooby-Doo. The latest release introduces collectors and fans to Mysterious Prime, a brand-new Autobot that transforms between robot mode and the iconic Mystery Machine. This bot also comes with his faithful companion, Automutt, which converts from a box of Scooby Snacks to a robotic version of Scooby Doo. Together, this duo blesses Mystery Inc. with a fun blend of nostalgia and Cybertronian engineering as it enters the Transformers universe.

Mysterious Prime stands roughly 6" tall and brings the infamous Mystery Machine to life in just 19 steps. This bot will include four interchangeable heads inspired by members of Mystery Inc., with Fred, Velma, Daphne, and Shaggy. Automutt, on the other hand, will be able to transform in just six steps and serves as the perfect robotic companion to this wild mystery-solving crew. The Transformers Collaborative: Scooby-Doo Mysterious Prime & Automutt set is available to pre-order for $57.99 and is expected to arrive in November 2026.

Transformers x Scooby Doo – Mysterious Prime & Automutt

"Transformers Collaborative features a wide range of iconic properties and characters as Transformers robots. Look for more epic mash-ups (sold separately, subject to availability) to build a collection that is truly – More Than Meets the Eye."

It's Scooby Doo x Transformers! Meet Mysterious Prime and Automutt, 2 Transformers figures inspired by everyone's favorite meddling kids.

Mysterious Prime figure changes from 6-inch (15 cm)-scale Voyager Class bot to Mystery Machine–inspired van in 19 steps.

Includes 4 swappable heads to make Mysterious Prime resemble Shaggy, Fred, Velma, or Daphne in robot mode.

Automutt figure changes from Scooby Doo–inspired dog bot into a box of Scooby Snacks in 6 steps.

Transformers Collaborative figure set includes flashlight and camera accessories as well as orange and green ascots to represent Fred and Daphne's preferred adornment.

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