Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: billy the puppet, trick or treat studios

Trick or Treat Studios Unveils New Saw Billy the Puppet 1/6 Figure

Billy the Puppet comes to life and rides in on his tricycle with a new 1/6-scale figure coming soon from Trick or Treat Studios

Article Summary Trick or Treat Studios unveils a new Billy The Puppet 1/6 figure inspired by the iconic messenger from the Saw franchise.

The Billy The Puppet collectible stands about 7 inches tall, features real hair, and includes his signature tricycle.

Screen-accurate Billy The Puppet details and pedal clips make this Saw figure a standout display piece for horror fans.

Billy The Puppet and Tricycle is up for pre-order now, with the Trick or Treat Studios release set for late 2026.

Over the years, there have been a variety of horror icons, from Leatherface from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street, and, of course, Art the Clown from the new Terrifier films. Coming to life from the legendary Saw franchise, there is Jigsaw and his creepy little messenger, known as Billy the Puppet. Billy the Puppet has a unique origin story: he was originally a doll created for Jigsaw's unborn son. Sadly, his son was never born, but this doll would later be repurposed into the infamous and sinister Billy the Puppet. This messenger is back and ready to play a game with a brand-new 1/6-scale figure from Trick or Treat Studios.

This officially licensed Saw Billy the Puppet figure stands at 7 inches tall and features real, screen-accurate details. Billy will have real hair and features, and his signature tricycle, which he can ride. A lot of eerie details have been placed on this creepy collectible that fans will surely appreciate, and it will be an impressive addition to your horror icon display or Saw collection. The Billy the Puppet and Tricycle 1/6-scale figure from Trick or Treat Studios is already up for pre-order on Sideshow Collectibles and is said to release between October and December 2026.

Billy The Puppet & Tricycle 1/6 Figure – Trick or Treat Studios

"I want to play a game" Jigsaw's main accomplice and icon of the film franchise comes to your shelf with the Trick or Treat Studios officially licensed Saw – Billy the Puppet 1:6 Scale Figure! This amazing figure is approximately 7" tall, features real hair, includes his tricycle and comes packaged in a collector's window box with a magnetic flap. Billy's feet clip onto the pedals for ease of display. Don't miss your chance to add this Billy the Puppet & Tricycle 1:6 Scale Figure to your Saw collection today! Figure does not stand on its own."

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