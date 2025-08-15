Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, hercules

Turn Up the Heat with Hades New Disney Parks Light-Up Hercules Statue

Hades is back and now with a new Light-Up Figure from the hit animated film Hercules as Disney Parks unveils their newest statue

The detailed 14-inch statue features Hades, Pain, Panic, and the three-headed Hydra

Light-up elements include Hades' flaming hair and illuminated Hydra, with an on/off switch

Available now for $229 at Disney Parks and online at shopDisney, designed by Steve Thompson

First appearing in Disney's Hercules, Hades is known for his sarcastic humor, fast-talking personality, and villainous ambition to take over Mount Olympus. Voiced iconically by James Woods, Hades has become a fan-favorite Disney villain. Fans can now prepare to bring home a piece of the Underworld with Disney's newest Hades Light-Up Figure based on that beloved hit animated film! This dramatic resin statue stands approximately 14 inches tall and features Hades himself rising from an antique Greek vase, featuring Hercules taking on one of his challenges. He is beautifully crafted and is accompanied by his minions, Pain, Panic, and the deadly multi-headed Hydra.

Designed by Steve Thompson, the statue also features a faux-marble base with an on/off switch, allowing Hades to truly bring some heat to your display with a light-up head. A lot of detail is put into his statue, and it captures some of the best characters from the film, including that impressive Hydra with three heads who is ready for a snack. Hercules fans will be able to find this new light-up statue at Disney Parks for $229, as well as online through shopDisney right now.

Hades Light-Up Figure – Hercules

"Bring on the heat with this special figurine featuring Hades. This hot-headed ruler rises from the underworld, accompanied by his mischievous henchmen – Pain and Panic – as well as the three-headed Hydra. Designed with light-up features and a spark of fiery flair, this Hades figurine burns bright as he does in Disney's Hercules. He'll make a wicked addition to any home décor."

Magic in the details

Fully sculpted figure

Features Hades, Pain, Panic, and the Hydra

Sculpted, antiqued Greek "vase" with Hercules and lion decoration

Base with faux marble finish

On/Off switch at back of base

Spotlights from base illuminate Hydra

Hades' translucent hair glows aflame

Felt bottom

Non-slip footpads

Designed by Steve Thompson for Disney

Inspired by Disney's Hercules (1997)

Part of the Disney Villains Collection

