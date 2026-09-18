Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: Tamashii Nations, ultraman

Ultraman 60th Anniversary Jirahs S.H.Figuarts Figure Coming Soon

Tamashii Nations celebrates the 60th anniversary of Ultraman with a new S.H.Figuarts figure of the unique Godzilla-lookalike Jirahs

Article Summary Tamashii Nations marks Ultraman’s 60th anniversary with a new S.H.Figuarts Jirahs figure from “The Mysterious Dinosaur Base.”

The classic Ultraman monster Jirahs stands out as a Godzilla suit rework, complete with its signature neck frill.

S.H.Figuarts Jirahs features screen-accurate sculpting, green coloring, a removable frill, and dynamic monster articulation.

Yuji Sakai and Mitsuhiko Hosokawa helped craft this Ultraman collectible, with pre-orders opening soon for 2027 release.

Tamashii Nations is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the hit Japanese television show Ultraman. More specifically, they're bringing one of the show's more iconic monsters to life, based on the episode "The Mysterious Dinosaur Base." This episode introduced fans to the creature known as Jirahs, a huge dinosaur-like monster. One thing that made this monster stand out was that the creature was created from a modified Godzilla suit, but with a unique neck frill added to its design.

Not only was Jirahs a new monster, but he was also a fun twist on the Godzilla costume, with Godzilla actor Haruo Nakajima also playing the role of Jirahs. Tamashii Nations now brings this monster to life as part of their S.H.Figuarts line. It is nicely detailed right off the TV screen, with a unique green color scheme, a removable frill, and impressive articulation. Yes, this figure is a retooled Godzilla release, which only helps add to the appeal of this fun new Ultraman figure. Pre-orders are set to go live soon, with a 2027 release date.

S.H. Figuarts Ultraman (60th Anniversary) Jirahs

"In commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the Ultraman series, "Jirahs" in the S.H.Figuarts Ultraman series is produced by Yuji Sakai's prototype, coloring, and modeling production by Mr. Yuji Sakai! The prototype was produced by Mr. Yuji Sakai with the cooperation of the LSS of the Tsuburaya Productions Manufacturing Division. The impression of "Jirahs" in the play is thoroughly reproduced with a completely new form."

The movable mechanism was designed by Mitsuhiko Hosokawa, who has produced the movable mechanism of monsters and stars of the Ultraman series. It is possible to reproduce the dynamic action scene in the play. The back of the back is connected with a ball joint, and you can add a look of the dorsal fin that is swinging in the play.

He made a coloring prototype by Yuji SAKAI's hand. Based on a large number of materials, the impression of "Jirahs" in the play is reproduced.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!