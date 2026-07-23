Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Ultraviolet Lantern John Stewart Joins McFarlane Toys SDCC Exclusive

McFarlane Toys is ready for San Diego Comic-Con 2026 as they reveal a brand-new DC Multiverse exclusive figure

Article Summary John Stewart joins McFarlane Toys' SDCC 2026 exclusives as an Ultraviolet Lantern DC Multiverse Gold Label figure.

Inspired by Justice League: No Justice, John Stewart taps the Ultraviolet Corps and the Invisible Emotional Spectrum.

The 7-inch John Stewart figure includes Ultraviolet energy effects, a display base, art card, and SDCC packaging.

Fans can buy John Stewart at the McFarlane Toys SDCC booth or enter the EQL lottery online for $29.99.

McFarlane Toys continues to expand its Green Lantern offerings with another impressive San Diego Comic-Con 2026 exclusive. This time, John Stewart embraces the power of the Ultraviolet Lantern Corps, bringing one of DC's more unique Lantern transformations to the DC Multiverse line. John Stewart made his comic book debut in Green Lantern #87 (1971) and was created by Dennis O'Neil and Neal Adams. Over the years, Stewart has become one of DC's most recognizable Green Lanterns, serving as a founding member of the Justice League and one of Earth's greatest protectors.

Inspired by the events of Justice League: No Justice, this SDCC exclusive depicts John Stewart as an Ultraviolet Lantern. The Ultraviolet Corps draws its power from the Invisible Emotional Spectrum, channeling the darkest emotions hidden deep within, but it can consume the host. John now wields the power with a fun new sculpt, Ultraviolet Lantern energy effects, a display base, and a collectible art card. Like the rest of this year's convention exclusives, John Stewart arrives in exclusive San Diego Comic-Con 2026 packaging and will be available at the McFarlane Toys booth during the show. Collectors unable to attend SDCC can still try to secure the figure through McFarlane Toys' EQL lottery, where selected fans will have the opportunity to purchase the exclusive for $29.99.

Ultraviolet John Stewart (DC) 7" Gold Label Figure

"John Stewart is a former U.S. Marine who uses his military training and discipline to protect Earth, and the rest of Space Sector 2814, as a member of the intergalactic peacekeeping force known as the Green Lantern Corps. As Green Lantern, John wields a power ring, which creates a protective shield around him, allows him to fly, and generates hard-light energy constructs in the form of anything he imagines. Fueled by willpower, Green Lantern's power ring is one of the mightiest weapons in the universe!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories included, and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

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