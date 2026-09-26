Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: cosmic legions, four horsemen

Unleash Fury of Four Horsemen Studios' Cosmic Legions: Globulon Krunn

Blast off with Four Horsemen Studios as they expand their Cosmic Legions line with the new 6-inch figure Globulon Krunn.

Article Summary Four Horsemen Studios expands Cosmic Legions with Globulon Krunn, a destructive Bateesian from Mortal Thorn.

Cosmic Legions lore reveals Bateesians absorb physical traits and personalities from whatever they encounter.

Globulon Krunn features a bulky 6-inch scale build, translucent slime body, articulation, pistol, and extra hands.

Cosmic Legions Globulon Krunn is priced at $129.99, with preorders live now and a Q3 2027 release planned.

Four Horsemen Studios has just introduced the Cosmic Legion collector to Globulon Krunn, who belongs to the Bateesian species. This slime-like alien race has a very unusual ability; they can absorb characteristics from the people and objects they come into contact with. Even their personalities can be influenced by those around them. Unfortunately, Globulon has spent his younger years alongside the criminal Zorrtexx, taking on some of his worst qualities and now is a powerhouse of cosmic destruction. Collector can now bring home the fury of Globulon Krunn with a brand new 6" scale release.

Globulon is a new bulky six-inch-scale figure that features a highly detailed sculpt, translucent slime-like body, and fully articulated construction. The translucent design gives him a truly goo-like design, and perfectly blends with this comic line. He does not come with a lot, but the Four Horsemen have given him a large pistol and a pair of swappable hands. Since this is a pretty big release, the Cosmic Legions: Mortal Thorn Globulon Krunn gets an intense $129.99 price tag. Pre-orders are already live on Fan Channel sites like BigBadToyStore with a Q3 2027 release.

Cosmic Legions: Mortal Thorn Globulon Krunn Action Figure

"The Bateesian species is one of the most interesting in all of Cosmerrium. Born without any defining traits of their own, the slime-like Bateesians absorb things that they come in contact with. This is true in the physical sense, and a Bateesian can often be found with random items seemingly floating within their glutinous bodies."

"However, this phenomenon also goes beyond physical items and it is commonly known that a Bateesian's personality is a direct result of those whom they come in contact with. Unfortunately for Globulon Krunn, he met a criminal named Zorrtexx at a young age and has been by his side ever since. The association has not been a good thing for Globulon's demeanor, as he has absorbed all of Zorrtexx's worst qualities."

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