Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, The Lord of the Rings

Unleash Sauron with Iron Studios: The Lord of the Rings 1/10 Statue

Clear off some shelf space as a new wave of 1/10 Art Scale Statues from Iron Studios is on the way including The Lord of the Rings

Article Summary Iron Studios unleashes a new The Lord of the Rings 1/10 Art Scale statue inspired by Sauron’s menacing film look.

The 14-inch statue features Sauron’s spiked armor, flowing cape, giant mace, and a dramatic Mordor-themed base.

Part of the Unleashed line, the collectible captures the Dark Lord’s towering presence with hand-painted detail.

The Lord of the Rings Sauron statue is priced at $299.99, with pre-orders live now ahead of a Q3 2027 release.

Sauron was first introduced at the beginning of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Rather than being introduced as a standard character, he is presented as a legendary force of evil. He is the creator of the Rings of Power and secretly forged the One Ring to control them all. His physical appearance from Peter Jackson's film is now coming to life in a brand-new, deadly 14-inch-tall statue from Iron Studios. Return to Middle-earth once again with this impressive, highly detailed, and hand-painted statue that showcases the Dark Lord in all of his signature detail.

Iron Studios has done an incredible job bringing his iconic armor from the legendary film to life, complete with spiky armor, a flowing black cape, and a deadly mace. They have taken things up a notch by placing the Dark Lord on a One Ring-themed base that showcases Barad-dûr and Mount Doom. This is one sinister statue that will surely take your collection straight to Mordor, and pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store for $299.99, with a Q3 2027 release.

Sauron Unleashed – The Lord of the Rings – Art Scale 1/10

"Forged in the fires of the First Age and rising to become the Dark Lord of Mordor, Sauron is the ultimate incarnation of tyranny and malevolence in Middle-earth. Master of deception and creator of the One Ring, Sauron bound his own fiery soul into the golden band to gain absolute dominance over the free peoples. Clad in intimidating, spiked black armor and wielding a terrifying giant mace, his mere presence on the battlefield strikes dread into the hearts of Elves, Men, and Dwarves alike."

"Part of Iron Studios' prestigious Unleashed line, this 1/10 scale statue brings the Dark Lord to life in staggering detail and epic scale. Sauron is captured in a towering, imposing stance atop a dramatic base inspired by the desolate, lava-choked ruins of Mount Doom and Barad-dûr."

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