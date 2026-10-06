Posted in: Collectibles, Jakks Pacific | Tagged: hellraiser, Jakks Pacific

Unleash the Horror of JAKKS Pacific's Doll Haus of Dread Hellraiser

Bring the horror home with the Doll Haus of Dread Hellraiser collector doll, inspired by the iconic and sinister Hellraiser universe

Article Summary JAKKS Pacific’s Doll Haus of Dread transforms Hellraiser’s Pinhead into a fashion-forward horror collector doll.

The Hellraiser doll reimagines Cenobite style with chains, a corset gown, spike heels, and a pin-inspired headpiece.

Signature Hellraiser details remain intact, including a golden Lament Configuration handbag and ominous styling.

Doll Haus of Dread Hellraiser arrives at Walmart Collector Con on Oct. 9 at 10 AM EST, priced at $39.97.

JAKKS Pacific is changing up the horror game with its new Doll Haus of Dread line, transforming some of the genre's most recognizable nightmares into fashion-forward collector dolls. It is a surprisingly clever twist on horror merchandising, taking characters traditionally presented as terrifying villains and giving them an entirely new wardrobe, attitude, and silhouette. Among the first wave is Hellraiser, bringing Pinhead and the unmistakable Cenobite aesthetic into the world of fashion dolls.

Since Clive Barker introduced the character in The Hellbound Heart in 1986, Pinhead has become one of horror's most recognizable figures, defined by the elaborate grid of pins across his head, black leather attire, chains, and the infamous Lament Configuration. The Doll Haus of Dread reinterprets those familiar elements without losing the character's identity, as this lady is ready for some blood. JAKKS Pacific has turned the Lament Configuration into a handbag and incorporated the Cenobite-inspired details into a dramatic fashion look. Unlike Pinhead, this new horror icon does have red and white hair, but with a pin-themed hat, which surely gets the point across. The new Doll Haus of Dread Hellraiser doll is set to release at the Walmart Collector Con on Oct. 9, at 10 AM EST for $39.97.

Doll Haus of Dread – Hellraiser

"Doll Haus of Dread™ pays homage to the world's most spine-tingling horror films. Created especially for devoted fright fans, these collectible fashion dolls reimagine the most terrifying and unforgettable characters of modern horror classics. Pinhead, the foreboding Hell Priest from Hellraiser, inspires a hauntingly stylish and imaginative doll."

"Her iconic look begins with bold blue-hued makeup and long white hair streaked with red. She wears a long black Cenobite gown featuring a red-accented corset bodice, with silver chains draped at the waist for a ritualistic, ominous edge. Spike heels with hook clasps add a sharp finishing touch. A golden puzzle-box handbag and striking pin headpiece reference Pinhead's unmistakable visual motifs. This 11-inch doll features 9 points of articulation for chilling, display-ready pose-ability."

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