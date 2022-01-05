Unmasked Batwoman Beyond Flies on in With New McFarlane Toys Figure

McFarlane Toys is not waiting any longer as they have revealed their first wave of DC Multiverse figures for 2022. This new wave looks to be an expansion of the Target Exclusive Batman Beyond line, with three new variants coming soon. One of the figures in is a new unmasked variant of Batwoman Beyond showcasing the woman behind the mask. Dick Grayson's daughter Elainna, get her figure debut with this unmasked variant giving collectors a brand new head sculpt for the figure. Everything about her will be the same with swappable hands, batarang, booster effects, and attachable wings. I admire the original Batman Beyond figure, so it will be sweet to get this fun unmasked Batwoman Beyond variant for the collection. Elainna is set to return to Gotham in March 2022 for $19.99, with pre-orders already live right here.

"When Batman (Terry McGinnis) disappears after losing his memory and having his identity stolen by False Face, Dick Grayson's daughter Elainna tracks down the Bat-suit and takes it for herself. Going against her father's wishes, she then becomes Neo-Gotham's newest Super Hero, but does her best to keep her identity a secret from him. Eventually, her father finds out, but it's too late, the city has a new protector: Batwoman! This 7-inch scale figure is designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art cards with art on the front, and character biographies on the back

Box Contents

Batwoman figure

2 Pairs of hands

Pair of wings

Batarang

2 Blast effects

Trading card

Base