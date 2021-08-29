Venom: Let Their Be Carnage Cosbaby Revealed by Hot Toys

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been delayed once again, with the symbiote sequel set to release in October. Hopefully, its is worth the wait as the series will finally give Spider-Man fans the long-awaited debut of Carnage in live-action detail. Hot Toys is having fans pick aside for the upcoming film with new Venom and Carnage Cosbaby figures. Both figures will feature unique luminous effects and magnetic features to add some depth and extra posing options. These wicked symbiotes are loaded with fun detail, sharp teeth, a great gooey sculpt, and packed with evil that will make a nice addition to any fan's Marvel collection. The Venom: Let There Be Carnage Cosbaby figures from Hot Toys should be priced around the usual $24.99, and they will be found here when they finally go live.

"Venom? Carnage? Whose side are you on? From a failed reporter to an investigative journalist, Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the symbiotic Venom and now attempts to reignite his career by interviewing a serial killer who becomes the host of the symbiotic Carnage. To prepare fans for the upcoming release, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce Venom and Carnage as Cosbaby from Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Each collectible measure approximately 10.5 – 11cm tall comes with Bobble-Head design, luminous reflective coating, and magnetic function."

"Venom Cosbaby recreates the appearance of the gruesome alien symbiote after bonding with Eddie Brock, displaying a classic body design, muscles, white vines, and of course his long protruding tongue sticking out from an evil, grinning, fang-filled mouth. Carnage Cosbaby recreates the merciless symbiote with a crimson body, black vines, bayonet-like teeth, and weaponized arm. Expand your villain collection with the Venom: Let There Be Carnage Cosbaby today!"