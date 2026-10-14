Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, VisionQuest

VisionQuest Is Here! A Closer Look at Hot Toys' White Vision Figure

Celebrate Marvel’s VisionQuest with a closer look at Hot Toys’ White Vision sixth-scale figure, featuring light-up effects, and more

Article Summary VisionQuest premieres on Disney+, continuing the WandaVision saga as White Vision searches for identity and purpose.

The story revisits Vision’s MCU journey, from Age of Ultron origins to Infinity War and WandaVision’s dramatic finale.

Hot Toys’ White Vision figure captures the synthezoid’s haunting new look with tailored detail, cape, and sleek finish.

Light-up forehead effects, interchangeable eyepieces, and hands make this VisionQuest collectible ideal for Marvel fans.

The next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally here! VisionQuest , the final installment in the trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along. The series will explore the aftermath of White Vision's transformation and introduce the mysterious arrival of Thomas Shepherd, a young boy who may hold the key to Vision's future. To celebrate Vision's return, we're taking a closer look at the 1/6-scale White Vision collectible figure from Hot Toys, available through our friends at Sideshow Collectibles.

Vision first appeared in The Avengers #57 in 1968. An artificial humanoid known as a synthezoid, Vision possesses incredible strength, density manipulation, and extraordinary intelligence. Over time, he would become a valued member of the Avengers and fall in love with Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch. Many of these elements were incorporated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Avengers: Age of Ultron , Ultron attempts to create an artificial humanoid body as the final step in his evolution. However, the Avengers intervene, and the body ultimately becomes home to Vision, whose consciousness is created through a combination of J.A.R.V.I.S., the Mind Stone, Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, and advanced technology.

Following the events of Avengers: Infinity War , Vision loses his life when Thanos removes the Mind Stone from his forehead. In the aftermath of her devastating loss, Wanda attempts to bring back the man she loves by creating an alternate reality fueled by her chaos magic. WandaVision would reveal that S.W.O.R.D. had recovered Vision's original body and rebuilt him into an all-white synthezoid. Reawakened without his original memories, White Vision is sent to confront Wanda and the Vision she has created within the Westview Hex. Their eventual encounter restores his memories, prompting White Vision to leave in search of his identity and purpose. Now, with VisionQuest finally arriving on Disney+, it's time to revisit this fascinating version of the character through Hot Toys' incredible White Vision collectible figure.

Vision has been beautifully crafted, featuring an all-white design, a distinctive patterned cape, and a finely tailored white suit that captures the character's appearance in the series. The iconic colors traditionally associated with Vision have been stripped away, giving this version a striking and somewhat haunting presence. It's not only a welcome addition to any Marvel collection but also a memorable representation of one of the character's most significant transformations. While the figure doesn't come with an overwhelming number of accessories, it includes a nice selection of interchangeable hands and two sets of interchangeable eyepieces, allowing collectors to recreate White Vision's appearance both before and after he regains his memories. Battery-powered light-up functionality brings the figure to life, illuminating the gem on his forehead. The attachable energy-beam effect is also included, recreating the memorable confrontation from the WandaVision finale.

The accessories may be relatively simple, but they offer collectors enough options to display this remarkable android in various ways. The interchangeable eyepieces are particularly effective, highlighting the difference between the emotionless weapon S.W.O.R.D. created and the Vision who begins to rediscover his former identity. It remains to be seen what the future holds for White Vision as he continues his journey of self-discovery. Be sure to tune in to Disney+ to catch the premiere of VisionQuest , and get ready for the next major chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Doomsday , arriving in theaters on December 18, 2026. And if you want to add this remarkable version of Vision to your collection, be sure to check out Hot Toys' White Vision sixth-scale figure right now through Sideshow Collectibles!

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