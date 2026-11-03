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Voldemort is Unleashed with Iron Studios' New Harry Potter 1/10 Statue

Clear off some shelf space — Iron Studios is back with the Voldemort Unleashed Art Scale 1/10 statue.

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a Harry Potter Voldemort Unleashed 1/10 Art Scale statue with a larger, more dramatic display.

The Dark Lord statue captures Voldemort casting a powerful spell, inspired by his menacing look from the films.

Integrated LED lighting powers the flaming serpent effect, while hand-painted details elevate the magical presentation.

Harry Potter collectors can pre-order Voldemort Unleashed now for $399.99, with release expected in Q3 2027.

The Dark Lord himself is back with a terrifying new Harry Potter 1/10 Art Scale statue from Iron Studios. Known as He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, the infamous wizard is now getting a dramatic new Unleashed Art Scale release! Born Tom Marvolo Riddle, Lord Voldemort first appeared in J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, though his terrifying history stretches back decades before Harry arrives at Hogwarts. This gifted but deeply troubled young wizard, Riddle, became obsessed with immortality and the pursuit of ultimate magical power. He eventually transformed himself into Lord Voldemort, gathering followers known as the Death Eaters and spreading fear throughout the wizarding world.

The power of the Dark Lord now joins your Harry Potter collection with an impressive and hand-painted statue. Standing 14.6 inches tall, 8.3 inches wide, and 8.8 inches deep, Voldemort is nicely crafted right off the film screen in great detail as he casts a powerful spell. Iron Studios integrated LED lighting into this release, adding a bright and haunting element to his flaming serpent. The Iron Studios Voldemort Unleashed Art Scale 1/10 statue is up for pre-order at $399.99 and is currently expected to arrive between July and September 2027.

Iron Studios Harry Potter – Voldemort Unleashed

"Born Tom Marvolo Riddle, Lord Voldemort is the most feared dark wizard the wizarding world has ever known. Obsessed with conquering death, he split his soul into Horcruxes and gathered the Death Eaters around him in a war that would only end in his final duel with Harry Potter at Hogwarts. Few dare even to speak his name."

"Part of the Iron Studios Unleashed line, this 1/10 scale statue presents He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named at the height of his power, in a larger and more dramatic composition than a standard Art Scale piece. Integrated LED lights bring the dark magic of the scene to life, while the hand-painted finish captures every fold of his robes and the cold menace of his expression."

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